ClearBlue Markets Launches New Position Optimization Solution Powered by Vantage

The solution leverages ClearBlue's deep expertise in compliance markets, established advisory services, and proven technological capability to equip compliance market participants, multi-facility operators, and new market entrants with advanced capabilities to optimize their market position.

Answering an unmet need

One of the biggest challenges faced by companies managing carbon portfolios is a lack of centralized price and market data, which makes informed investment decisions difficult.

ClearBlue Markets has addressed this challenge with Vantage Position Optimization. The all-in-one platform enables forecasting of financial exposure due to market volatility, a unified view of compliance obligations across jurisdictions, and access to the market intelligence needed to navigate regulatory complexities.

"We offer a single solution powerful enough to deliver both the big picture and the details necessary to optimize capital and achieve maximum benefit from carbon market participation," said Michael Berends, CEO of ClearBlue Markets. "With Vantage Position Optimization, ClearBlue Markets turns complexity into an opportunity to lead in the energy transition."

ClearBlue's platform offers two stand-out advantages over other products in the market:

Compliance Market Scenarios: Allows users to model production, emissions, transaction activity, and price volatility to compare different strategies within a sandbox environment, enabling predictive scenario modelling for strategic compliance and financial forecasting.

Jurisdiction-Level Consolidated View: A first-of-its-kind solution that provides a holistic, overarching-market perspective by aggregating facility-level data into a unified dashboard. This enables multi-facility clients to efficiently monitor and manage all of their compliance obligations.

Market availability

Today, Vantage Position Optimization is available to companies that fall under Ontario's Emissions Performance Standards (EPS) program, the Western Climate Initiative's (WCI) Quebec participants, and is bringing much-needed transparency and accessibility to the Alberta Technology Innovation and Emission Reduction (TIER) program.

ClearBlue will add additional key markets in North America, Europe, and the U.K. in a phased rollout through the remainder of 2025, starting with WCI California.

"The Position Optimization solution can fundamentally change how organizations manage their carbon positions today," said Nicolas Girod, Chief Technology Officer, ClearBlue Markets. "By enabling predictive scenario modelling, a consolidated view of obligations, and with coverage into key markets, we are empowering our clients to make faster, stronger, and more confident decisions."

