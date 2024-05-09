ClearBlue Markets Launches The Sustainability Leader's Guide to the Voluntary Carbon Market

The Sustainability Leader's Guide to the Voluntary Carbon Market addresses critical questions from sustainability professionals and provides valuable insights not available elsewhere. Post this

What Sets This Guide Apart?

The Sustainability Leader's Guide to the Voluntary Carbon Market addresses critical questions and provides valuable insights not available elsewhere. Each issue tackles a specific challenge and offers strategic guidance to demystify the complexities of the VCM.

Michael Berends, co-founder and CEO of ClearBlue Markets, emphasizes, "With The Sustainability Leader's Guide to the Voluntary Carbon Markets, our goal is to provide detailed, practical guidance based on real-world applications. This guide is an indispensable resource for those committed to enhancing their sustainability strategy and navigating the VCM more effectively."

Availability

The guide is now available for complimentary subscription. Interested parties can visit http://vantage.clearbluemarkets.com/guide-to-vcm-sign-up to subscribe and gain immediate access to Issue 1, "Thinking Strategically About Carbon Credits," which explores the most effective offsetting strategies for organizations. Issue 2 is slated for release later this summer. Subscribers will receive email notifications about each new issue, ensuring they stay informed of the latest insights.

The Sustainability Leader's Guide to the Voluntary Carbon Market is available via the ClearBlue Vantage carbon intelligence platform.

About ClearBlue Markets

ClearBlue Markets is an award-winning carbon intelligence and advisory firm specializing in compliance and voluntary carbon markets. Our AI-backed carbon intelligence platform, ClearBlue Vantage, empowers clients to effectively utilize carbon markets to achieve emission reduction goals. We offer a dynamic and customizable range of services, including market intelligence, advisory, offset development, and transaction support. Trusted by hundreds of companies worldwide, ClearBlue guides clients to achieve emission reduction goals while optimizing financial outcomes.

About ClearBlue Vantage

The ClearBlue Vantage carbon intelligence platform empowers users to make decisive moves in the carbon markets by providing a reliable, centralized source of information. Its decision-useful data, tools, and insights offer a comprehensive view of market conditions, enabling users to optimize expenditure, compare opportunities, mitigate risks, and operate strategically.

Reach out to learn more about the ClearBlue Vantage platform and its decision-useful modules:

Market Intelligence

Position Manager

Voluntary Offset Insight

Media Contact

Laurie Smith, ClearBlue Markets, 1 4169940611, [email protected], https://www.clearbluemarkets.com/

SOURCE ClearBlue Markets