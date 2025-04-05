ClearBridge Expands VMware Practice Through Enhanced Broadcom Partnership and Addition of Expert VMware Talent

"As a trusted Broadcom partner, we remain focused on delivering exceptional VMware services that drive lasting value for our clients. Bringing in top-tier VMware talent further strengthens our ability to provide scalable IT solutions and accelerate VCF adoption across our customer base." Post this

"As a trusted Broadcom partner, we remain focused on delivering exceptional VMware services that drive lasting value for our clients," said Tim Powell, CEO & Co-Founder of ClearBridge. "Bringing in top-tier VMware talent further strengthens our ability to provide scalable IT solutions and accelerate VCF adoption across our customer base."

With this strategic growth, ClearBridge is uniquely positioned to support organizations leveraging VMware by Broadcom technologies—offering unmatched expertise and end-to-end support to help businesses navigate today's dynamic IT landscape.

ClearBridge Technology Group is a national provider of technology consulting and staffing services. We help customers meet challenges with a comprehensive set of technology service offerings that include professional services support, custom project teams, program and project management, and business analysis and strategy. For more information, visit www.ClearBridgetech.com.

