ClearBridge Expands VMware Practice Through Enhanced Broadcom Partnership and Addition of Expert VMware Talent

BILLERICA, Mass., April 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ClearBridge is proud to announce the expansion of its VMware by Broadcom practice through an enhanced partnership with Broadcom and the addition of more than 50 full-time VMware consultants, architects, project and practice managers, bringing the practice to over 100 resources. This growth further solidifies ClearBridge's position as the #1 VMware by Broadcom delivery partner.
The expanded team significantly boosts ClearBridge's capacity to deliver industry-leading virtualization and cloud solutions, while reinforcing its long-standing commitment to technical excellence and customer success. These seasoned professionals bring deep expertise and a proven track record of supporting complex enterprise VMware environments.
"As a trusted Broadcom partner, we remain focused on delivering exceptional VMware services that drive lasting value for our clients," said Tim Powell, CEO & Co-Founder of ClearBridge. "Bringing in top-tier VMware talent further strengthens our ability to provide scalable IT solutions and accelerate VCF adoption across our customer base."
With this strategic growth, ClearBridge is uniquely positioned to support organizations leveraging VMware by Broadcom technologies—offering unmatched expertise and end-to-end support to help businesses navigate today's dynamic IT landscape.
ClearBridge Technology Group is a national provider of technology consulting and staffing services. We help customers meet challenges with a comprehensive set of technology service offerings that include professional services support, custom project teams, program and project management, and business analysis and strategy. For more information, visit www.ClearBridgetech.com.
