ClearCo Unveils Agent Platform for the Talent Lifecycle

ClearCo's Agent Platform represents a shift from systems that store information to systems that help people act — coordinating work, automating recurring tasks, and improving decision-making throughout the talent lifecycle. Post this

"The HR technology industry has spent a decade promising AI transformation and delivering point solutions that don't talk to each other," said Jason Beem, Chief Executive Officer at ClearCo. "ClearCo's Agent Platform is different because it is built on the talent data foundation our customers already trust. These are agents that know your people, your workflows, and your history, working across the entire lifecycle from the moment a req opens to the moment a review is submitted. That is not a feature. That is a fundamentally different way to run HR."

A Two-Tier Platform Built for Every Organization

ClearCo's Agent Platform delivers two types of agents, both accessed and managed through Agent Studio, a centralized workspace where HR and L&D teams enable, configure, and deploy agents across the organization without requiring engineering resources.

Talent Agents are purpose-built and maintained by ClearCo, connected directly to ClearCo talent data, and embedded into the workflows organizations already use across hiring, performance management, and learning. They operate where work happens; inside an active review form, an open requisition, or a candidate profile; and can be initiated by the user or triggered automatically by the system when a stage changes, a deadline passes, or a cycle opens.

Custom Agents are built by the organization itself using company-owned content including policies, training materials, and process documentation. Custom Agents give HR and L&D teams the ability to create agents tailored to their specific workflows, knowledge, and culture with no engineering required.

What makes both agent types especially powerful is how users interact with them. A conversational panel appears directly alongside any screen in the platform, allowing users to type or speak instructions in the flow of their work — filling fields, drafting responses, and updating records in real time — without switching tools, copying and pasting, or navigating away from the task at hand.

Introducing a Connected Suite of Talent Agents

At launch, ClearCo's Talent Agents span key stages of the talent lifecycle, each embedded directly into the workflows. Whether typing or speaking, users can prompt and instruct agents directly in the flow of their work — no need to navigate away from what they're doing or learn a new tool to get things done.

Within hiring, Req Agent, Sourcing Agent, and Interview Agent support the recruiting workflow from opening a role to evaluating candidates. Req Agent helps hiring teams structure intake, align on success criteria before sourcing begins, and manage requisition volume at scale. Sourcing Agent automates candidate prescreening and ranks applicants by score, providing recruiters with transcripts and call summaries so they can review outcomes instead of conducting every initial screen manually. Interview Agent prepares interviewers with candidate context and targeted questions before the conversation, then helps complete scorecards afterward using resume details and hiring team notes.

Within performance management, Performance Admin Agent and Review Agent help reduce the administrative burden placed on HR teams, managers, and employees during review cycles. Performance Admin Agent supports review-cycle setup and execution with pre-launch validation, completion tracking, and mid-cycle workflow adjustments. Review Agent helps employees and managers create evidence-backed reviews by surfacing goals, notes, and recognition, then drafting responses directly within the review form.

Additional Talent Agents focused on growth and development are planned for later in 2026, bringing support for continuous development, manager coaching, skill gap analysis, and internal talent mobility.

Agent Studio: AI Built Around Your Organization

Agent Studio is the centralized control panel through which every agent in ClearCo's Agent Platform is configured, managed, and deployed. Whether enabling a ClearCo-built Talent Agent or building a Custom Agent from scratch, HR and L&D teams have a single place to control who has access, define agent behavior and guardrails, and bring agents to their people — without requiring engineering resources.

Agent Studio is built on an open Model Context Protocol (MCP) architecture, connecting to third-party tools including Lightcast, ThoughtSpot, NinjaHire, and hundreds more through ClearCo's partnership with StackOne. This allows organizations to invoke HRIS, CRM, LMS, and communications platforms directly from within their agents. It also supports the ingestion of SCORM files from leading authoring tools, enabling L&D teams to turn existing course content into agent knowledge without rebuilding or reformatting it.

Agent interactions are not limited to text. Agents can dynamically surface low-code visual components — including charts, callouts, and step-by-step guides — directly within the conversational experience when the content calls for it, delivering responses that are not just accurate but immediately actionable.

"Most organizations do not have an AI problem. They have a coordination problem," said Arnaud Grunwald, Chief Product Officer at ClearCo. "Organizations have invested heavily in AI, but much of that intelligence remains trapped within individual workflows. The Agent Platform extends our Talent AI foundation with Talent Agents to change that, delivering an experience that feels as intuitive as a consumer-grade product while connecting intelligence across hiring, development, performance, learning, and workforce operations with the configurability and governance enterprise HR teams require."

Moving Beyond Systems of Record

ClearCo's Agent Platform represents a shift from systems that store information to systems that help people act — coordinating work, automating recurring tasks, and improving decision-making throughout the talent lifecycle. By combining a Unified Talent Platform, Talent AI, connected Talent Agents, and configurable automation, ClearCo is helping organizations create more agile, responsive, and employee-centric workforce experiences.

Availability

ClearCo is showcasing its launch portfolio of Talent Agents — including Req Agent, Sourcing Agent, Interview Agent, Performance Admin Agent, and Review Agent — available through the Agent Studio at the SHRM Annual Conference and Expo, Booth #2621, June 15–18 in Orlando, Florida.

The Agent Platform is available for purchase beginning June 16, 2026. General availability, when Talent Agents go live in customer environments, begins July 16, 2026.

To learn more or request a demonstration, visit ClearCompany.com.

About ClearCo

ClearCo delivers a unified talent platform that connects hiring, onboarding, learning, performance, compensation, engagement, and workforce insights on a shared AI and agentic foundation. More than 3,000 organizations and nearly two million employees rely on ClearCo to help attract, develop, and retain talent while improving workforce outcomes. ClearCo has been recognized by Nucleus Research and Brandon Hall and has earned Great Place to Work certification and ten consecutive years on the Inc. 5000.

Media Contact

Melanie Baravik, ClearCo, 1 6179383801, [email protected], https://www.clearcompany.com/

SOURCE ClearCo