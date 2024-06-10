ClearCompany Acquires Brainier Solutions, Inc., an Industry Leader in Customizable Learning Management Solutions

"By joining forces with Brainier, [ClearCompany] clients gain access to critical tools for learning and skill development." Post this

The acquisition of Brainier underscores ClearCompany's commitment to learning and development as core components of the talent management ecosystem and brings together two seasoned SaaS providers in the HR industry. ClearCompany and Brainier clients stand to benefit from significantly enhanced resources, including the ability to access an array of tools designed to support continuous learning and growth throughout every stage of the employee journey, from recruitment to retention.

"At ClearCompany, we believe that world-class talent management strategies embrace continuous learning as a core pillar of success. Today, ensuring employees are equipped with the latest knowledge and abilities is not just an advantage, but a necessity," said Andre Lavoie, CEO and Co-Founder of ClearCompany. "This acquisition advances our mission to empower organizations to realize their full potential. By joining forces with Brainier, our clients gain access to critical tools for learning and skill development."

"Learning and development are vital to maintaining a competitive edge in the modern business environment," said Brainier CEO Jerry Cox. "Joining forces with ClearCompany represents an exciting new chapter for us, enhancing our ability to impact learning and development and pushing the boundaries of what's possible in talent management."

The acquisition of Brainier and expansion of offerings solidifies ClearCompany's position as a leading provider of holistic talent management software for HR. Together, ClearCompany and Brainier are poised to transform the way businesses hire, develop, and engage their employees.

ClearCompany, a full-spectrum Talent Management platform, has enabled thousands of companies to maximize talent by empowering people at every stage of the employee journey. ClearCompany integrates data-driven best practices, expert-informed content, and tailored software tools to recruit, ramp, recognize, and retain employees, uniting people and processes to achieve business success.

