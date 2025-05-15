ClearCompany Appoints Rhiannon Staples as New Chief Marketing Officer

Staples' appointment comes at a pivotal moment for ClearCompany, as the organization continues to expand its platform capabilities and reinforce its position as a market leader in talent management innovation. Post this

At ClearCompany, Staples will be focused on elevating the company's profile as it evolves from a trusted ATS provider to a comprehensive talent management platform. Through innovative marketing and a spotlight on ClearCompany's expanded capabilities, she aims to position the organization as the premier choice for enterprises hiring at scale.

"Rhiannon's impressive history in SaaS and proven ability to elevate brands and drive growth make her exactly the leader we need as ClearCompany moves into its next chapter," said Lavoie. "Her strategic insights and vision align seamlessly with our mission to empower clients to achieve their goals by unlocking the full potential of their talent."

Staples' appointment comes at a pivotal moment for ClearCompany, as the organization continues to expand its platform capabilities and reinforce its position as a market leader in talent management innovation. Recent advancements, including AI-enhanced talent analytics solution ClearInsights, ClearCompany Learning, and Compensation Management, demonstrate its commitment to delivering comprehensive solutions that meet the evolving needs of modern workforces.

By integrating advanced AI technology throughout its platform, ClearCompany is transforming how companies approach talent management. These capabilities drive smarter decision-making, streamline processes, and provide actionable insights, empowering clients to build stronger, more agile teams. With a focus on scalability and innovation, ClearCompany remains dedicated to helping clients unlock the full potential of their workforce.

"ClearCompany is at such a pivotal moment in its journey, entering a remarkable stage of transformation to become the talent management platform of choice for growing businesses," Staples said. "I joined to help build on the company's incredible success to date, and I'm excited to be part of this next chapter as we expand our impact and visibility in the industry."

About ClearCompany

The ClearCompany Talent Management platform has enabled thousands of companies to empower HR teams to support employees at every stage of their journey. ClearCompany integrates data-driven best practices, expert-informed content, and tailored software tools to recruit, ramp, recognize, and retain employees, uniting people and processes to achieve business success.

Media Contact

Melanie Baravik, ClearCompany, 1 6179383801, [email protected], https://www.clearcompany.com/

SOURCE ClearCompany