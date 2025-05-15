ClearCompany Appoints Rhiannon Staples as New Chief Marketing Officer

Staples' appointment signals ClearCompany's brand, product, and market expansion.
BOSTON, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ClearCompany, the talent management platform that empowers HR to recruit, ramp, recognize, and retain talent throughout the employee lifecycle, today announced Rhiannon Staples as its new Chief Marketing Officer. Staples will be a member of ClearCompany's executive team, reporting to CEO and Co-Founder Andre Lavoie.
For more than 15 years, Staples has been a driving force in shaping the marketing and brand strategies of fast-growing technology companies. She has held marketing leadership roles at both publicly traded and VC-backed scale-ups, including HiBob, GWI, and NICE Actimize. Staples excels at leading teams through major transformations, building standout brands, and driving exceptional revenue growth. With a clear vision for go-to-market strategy and a passion for brand building, she helps businesses break into new markets and achieve ambitious revenue goals.
At ClearCompany, Staples will be focused on elevating the company's profile as it evolves from a trusted ATS provider to a comprehensive talent management platform. Through innovative marketing and a spotlight on ClearCompany's expanded capabilities, she aims to position the organization as the premier choice for enterprises hiring at scale.
"Rhiannon's impressive history in SaaS and proven ability to elevate brands and drive growth make her exactly the leader we need as ClearCompany moves into its next chapter," said Lavoie. "Her strategic insights and vision align seamlessly with our mission to empower clients to achieve their goals by unlocking the full potential of their talent."
Staples' appointment comes at a pivotal moment for ClearCompany, as the organization continues to expand its platform capabilities and reinforce its position as a market leader in talent management innovation. Recent advancements, including AI-enhanced talent analytics solution ClearInsights, ClearCompany Learning, and Compensation Management, demonstrate its commitment to delivering comprehensive solutions that meet the evolving needs of modern workforces.
By integrating advanced AI technology throughout its platform, ClearCompany is transforming how companies approach talent management. These capabilities drive smarter decision-making, streamline processes, and provide actionable insights, empowering clients to build stronger, more agile teams. With a focus on scalability and innovation, ClearCompany remains dedicated to helping clients unlock the full potential of their workforce.
"ClearCompany is at such a pivotal moment in its journey, entering a remarkable stage of transformation to become the talent management platform of choice for growing businesses," Staples said. "I joined to help build on the company's incredible success to date, and I'm excited to be part of this next chapter as we expand our impact and visibility in the industry."
About ClearCompany
The ClearCompany Talent Management platform has enabled thousands of companies to empower HR teams to support employees at every stage of their journey. ClearCompany integrates data-driven best practices, expert-informed content, and tailored software tools to recruit, ramp, recognize, and retain employees, uniting people and processes to achieve business success.
