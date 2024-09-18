ClearCompany Celebrates 20 Years of HR Tech Innovation and Excellence

"[ClearCompany's] success over the past two decades is a direct result of our focus on developing a unified platform that truly meets the needs of HR teams." Post this

"We're incredibly proud to celebrate 20 years in business. This milestone is even more meaningful as 2024 also marks our ninth straight year on the Inc. 5000. The last ten years have been particularly significant as we have had the pleasure of taking on a leading role in shaping the future of work tech," said Andre Lavoie, CEO and Co-Founder of ClearCompany.

"Our success over the past two decades is a direct result of our focus on developing a unified platform that truly meets the needs of HR teams. We've empowered organizations to build stronger, more engaged teams and design exceptional employee experiences for their people, all in a single system tailor-made for their needs. We look forward to continuing to lead the way in HR technology and support our clients in achieving their missions with the innovative, data-informed solutions they expect from ClearCompany."

"Andre and I started ClearCompany because we had a vision that companies, their employees, and HR could work together so much more effectively if they had a single, cloud-based, easy-to-use, end-to-end product that created visibility into people, process, and data," said Colin Kingsbury, President and Co-Founder of ClearCompany. "20 years later, companies that adopted dozens of SaaS point-solutions are realizing the benefits of consolidating those to a platform like ClearCompany.

"In a few weeks, we'll be launching an industry-leading reporting and analytics capability that will provide clients with the ability to quickly and easily get answers that draw on all of their data in fluid and freeform ways never seen before. That vision of a better informed, more engaged, and easier-to-manage future for our clients and users remains our north star today."

The milestone anniversary coincides with several exciting developments and achievements:

About ClearCompany

ClearCompany, a full-spectrum Talent Management platform, has enabled thousands of companies to maximize talent by empowering people at every stage of the employee journey. ClearCompany integrates data-driven best practices, expert-informed content, and tailored software tools to recruit, ramp, recognize, and retain employees, uniting people and processes to achieve business success.

Media Contact

Melanie Baravik, ClearCompany, 1 6173074066, [email protected], https://www.clearcompany.com/

SOURCE ClearCompany