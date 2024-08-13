ClearCompany Celebrates 9th Consecutive Year on the Inc. 5000 in 2024

"We're honored to have made the Inc. 5000 for nine years in a row, a feat that very few companies can claim...The fact that this honor coincides with the celebration of our 20th year in business, another huge milestone, is truly a testament to both our innovative product and our amazing people." Post this

"We're honored to have made the Inc. 5000 for nine years in a row, a feat that very few companies can claim," said Andre Lavoie, CEO and Co-Founder of ClearCompany. "This is an incredible accomplishment that speaks to our exciting growth. The fact that this honor coincides with the celebration of our 20th year in business, another huge milestone, is truly a testament to both our innovative product and our amazing people. None of these achievements would be possible without our people, whose unwavering dedication, enthusiasm, and creativity move us forward every day."

ClearCompany's nine years on the Inc. 5000 and two decades of success can be attributed to the continuous innovation of its Talent Management platform. This exciting achievement follows the release of industry-leading AI-powered product enhancements designed to revolutionize the candidate, hiring team, and employee experiences:

A content composer to instantly write job descriptions, offer letters, and candidate communications

Virtual Recruiter, a chatbot assistant that provides 24/7 support for job seekers visiting clients' career sites and helps with job application completion, candidate screening, and interview scheduling

A Sourcing Engine that jump-starts every search with lists of qualified prospective candidates from professional databases and existing Talent Communities

Talent Match recommendations that immediately surface best-match candidates to help recruiters prioritize outreach

The acquisition of Brainier, a learning management system designed to educate, engage, and empower employees at every stage of their employment journey

This announcement also comes alongside awards from G2, Capterra, GetApp, and Software Advice recognizing ClearCompany as an industry-leading HR software provider, earned via stellar client reviews.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. In total, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, go to www.inc.com/inc5000.

About ClearCompany

Since 2004, ClearCompany's full-spectrum Talent Management platform has enabled thousands of companies to maximize talent by empowering people at every stage of the employee journey. ClearCompany integrates data-driven best practices, expert-informed content, and tailored software tools to recruit, ramp, recognize, and retain employees, uniting people and processes to achieve business success.

