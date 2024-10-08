ClearCompany Earns 2024 Great Place to Work Certification™ and G2 Client Review Awards

The recognition from Great Place to Work® and G2 awards closely follow ClearCompany's inclusion on the Inc. 5000, the celebration of its 20th anniversary, and the announcement of its groundbreaking analytics suite, ClearInsights.
BOSTON, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ClearCompany, the talent management platform that empowers HR to maximize talent throughout the employee lifecycle, today announced its recognition as a Certified™ by Great Place To Work®. Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.
The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at ClearCompany. 2024 is ClearCompany's fourth year as a Certified Great Place To Work.
"We are thrilled that ClearCompany has earned a Great Place To Work Certification again. This is something we are very proud of as a company," said Angie Wideman-Powell, Senior Vice President of People & Culture at ClearCompany. "Great Place To Work Certification is 100% about the amazing people who work at ClearCompany. They are the ambassadors of our culture and the ones who make it great. It's awesome to be part of a leadership team that is dedicated to fostering a work environment that allows our people to be their authentic selves and do their best work!"
In 2024, 90% of employees said ClearCompany is a great place to work — 47 points higher than the average U.S. company. 97% agree that new employees are made to feel welcome at ClearCompany, and 95% say their colleagues care about one another. In addition, 93% say they're able to take time off when necessary, and 92% agree that employees are given a lot of responsibility.
"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that ClearCompany stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."
According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified-great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.
ClearCompany's 2024 Great Place to Work Certification closely follows several exciting announcements. Its industry-leading software earned several awards from G2, the trusted software marketplace that helps users make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Its software solutions received a variety of badges across categories and market sizes, including:
- Top 50 HR Products 2024
- 5x Category Leader, including for Applicant Tracking Systems
- Easiest to Use
- Easiest Setup
- Users Most Likely to Recommend
More recent news from ClearCompany includes:
- The announcement of ClearInsights, a first-of-its-kind AI-powered analytics solution that turns talent data into a competitive advantage and empowers HR teams to make informed, data-driven decisions
- Insights from its ninth annual Talent Success Conference on October 2, a virtual event designed to help HR and recruiting practitioners across industries enhance their talent management strategies
- The celebration of ClearCompany's 20th year in business
- The acquisition of Brainier, a leading provider of innovative learning management software
- The release of Virtual Recruiter, an always-on chatbot assistant that improves both candidate and recruiter experiences
- The company's ninth year on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S.
- The growth of ClearCompany's executive leadership team to strategically support growth initiatives
About ClearCompany
ClearCompany, a full-spectrum Talent Management platform, has enabled thousands of companies to maximize talent by empowering people at every stage of the employee journey. ClearCompany integrates data-driven best practices, expert-informed content, and tailored software tools to recruit, ramp, recognize, and retain employees, uniting people and processes to achieve business success.
