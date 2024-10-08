ClearCompany Earns 2024 Great Place to Work Certification™ and G2 Client Review Awards

In 2024, 90% of employees said ClearCompany is a great place to work — 47 points higher than the average U.S. company. Post this

"We are thrilled that ClearCompany has earned a Great Place To Work Certification again. This is something we are very proud of as a company," said Angie Wideman-Powell, Senior Vice President of People & Culture at ClearCompany. "Great Place To Work Certification is 100% about the amazing people who work at ClearCompany. They are the ambassadors of our culture and the ones who make it great. It's awesome to be part of a leadership team that is dedicated to fostering a work environment that allows our people to be their authentic selves and do their best work!"

In 2024, 90% of employees said ClearCompany is a great place to work — 47 points higher than the average U.S. company. 97% agree that new employees are made to feel welcome at ClearCompany, and 95% say their colleagues care about one another. In addition, 93% say they're able to take time off when necessary, and 92% agree that employees are given a lot of responsibility.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that ClearCompany stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified-great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

ClearCompany's 2024 Great Place to Work Certification closely follows several exciting announcements. Its industry-leading software earned several awards from G2, the trusted software marketplace that helps users make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Its software solutions received a variety of badges across categories and market sizes, including:

Top 50 HR Products 2024

5x Category Leader, including for Applicant Tracking Systems

Easiest to Use

Easiest Setup

Users Most Likely to Recommend

More recent news from ClearCompany includes:

About ClearCompany

ClearCompany, a full-spectrum Talent Management platform, has enabled thousands of companies to maximize talent by empowering people at every stage of the employee journey. ClearCompany integrates data-driven best practices, expert-informed content, and tailored software tools to recruit, ramp, recognize, and retain employees, uniting people and processes to achieve business success.

Media Contact

Melanie Baravik, ClearCompany, 1 6173074066, [email protected], https://www.clearcompany.com/

SOURCE ClearCompany