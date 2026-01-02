ClearCompany Earns Great Place To Work® Certification™ for the 5th Time

ClearCompany's Certification highlights its commitment to a remote-first culture rooted in trust and flexibility. Post this

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture.

"By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that ClearCompany stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

ClearCompany's Certification highlights its commitment to a remote-first culture rooted in trust and flexibility. Survey results show that 92% of employees feel empowered by their responsibilities and have the freedom to take time off when needed. Additionally, 91% agree that their colleagues genuinely care about one another, reinforcing the company's focus on supportive team dynamics.

"We've been named a Great Place To Work for the fifth time, and I couldn't be prouder. This recognition belongs to all ClearCompany employees and leadership — it reflects the culture we've built together, where people feel safe, supported, welcome, and able to bring their whole selves to work," said Angie Wideman-Powell, ClearCompany's Senior Vice President of People & Culture.

"It's also meaningful to see that people feel they can take time off when they need it and maintain real work-life balance."

Earning this certification serves as a critical indicator of organizational health for ClearCompany. It validates the company's dedication to creating meaningful work and helps attract top talent in a competitive market. For current and prospective customers, the certification demonstrates the organization's stability and its ability to support long-term missions through a motivated and engaged workforce. This achievement builds on ClearCompany's recent momentum, including winning the Brandon Hall Group's 2025 Excellence in Technology Gold Award and its tenth consecutive year on the Inc. 5000.

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified Great Workplace. Employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work. They are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

About ClearCompany

ClearCompany delivers a unified talent management and talent acquisition platform that accelerates growth for thousands of mid-sized and emerging enterprises, empowering HR and people leaders to elevate their workforce at every stage — from standout hire to proven high performer. By uniting the entire employee lifecycle with purpose-built solutions to recruit, ramp, recognize, and retain, ClearCompany provides the clarity, orchestration, and intelligence to lead with confidence and drive exceptional business outcomes.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience — specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Media Contact

Melanie Baravik, ClearCompany, 1 6179383801, [email protected], https://www.clearcompany.com/

