ClearCompany Empowers HR Leaders With Visionary AI-Powered Analytics Across the Entire Talent Stack

ClearInsights is HR's AI-powered analytics partner, turning talent data into a competitive advantage and empowering HR teams to make informed, data-driven decisions with ease.

Discover the Power of ClearInsights

Unlock Instant Insights With AI: Get answers fast — just ask a question in plain language, and ClearInsights delivers clear, actionable insights, eliminating hours of manual data analysis.

Build Interactive, Customizable Liveboards: Bring talent data to life in just a few clicks with dashboards that update in real time. Drill down into specific data points, adjust filters, and explore trends — all with the flexibility to create tailored reports.

Create Visual Stories That Inspire Action: Transform talent data into captivating, interactive narratives with Liveboards that can be shared effortlessly across the organization to drive data-backed decisions.

Reduce Complexity and Risk: ClearInsights taps into ClearCompany's database directly without lengthy implementations, external data transfers, or standalone analytics tools.

Lead More Productive Meetings: With ClearInsights, people data becomes discussion and action triggers. Present Mode displays full-screen Liveboards ready to adapt instantly to leadership questions.

ClearInsights is poised to become an indispensable talent analytics sidekick for organizations aiming to maximize their talent, optimize HR processes, and implement data-driven people strategies.

"Today, it takes companies multi-quarter-long, expensive, risky initiatives requiring a rare skill set to join the vast amounts of data contained in disparate systems of the 'HR stack,' only to achieve partial, delayed insights," said Arnaud Grunwald, Chief Product Officer at ClearCompany. "ClearCompany's customers enjoy the simplicity of one single platform and one single database that breaks the barriers between all HR processes, from recruiting to performance and engagement to learning.

"ClearInsights builds upon our all-in-one talent platform to deliver real-time insights across the entire talent stack, powered by a truly revolutionary AI capability. We have worked extremely hard on our designs to make sure that this tool is as intuitive to use as it is powerful. I believe it'll radically change the way our customers interact with their talent data to make quick and effective decisions about their people, their processes, and their culture."

ClearInsights will be unveiled for the first time at ClearCompany's ninth annual Talent Success Conference on October 2, 2024, by CEO and Co-Founder Andre Lavoie. Register now for the virtual event and learn more about ClearInsights at ClearCompany.com.

About ClearCompany

Since 2004, ClearCompany's full-spectrum Talent Management platform has enabled thousands of companies to maximize talent by empowering people at every stage of the employee journey. ClearCompany integrates data-driven best practices, expert-informed content, and tailored software tools to recruit, ramp, recognize, and retain employees, uniting people and processes to achieve business success.

