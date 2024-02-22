ClearCompany Enhances Workforce Efficiency With Two New Payroll Integrations

"By seamlessly synchronizing data in ClearCompany with these leading platforms, we're providing our users with a powerful solution that not only saves time and resources but also ensures the accuracy and consistency of critical workforce information." Post this

In a parallel development, ClearCompany has also established a bidirectional integration with Paylocity, linking important employee data between the two systems to simplify payroll set-up and enhance talent management practices. New hire data captured in ClearCompany is automatically and immediately transferred to the Paylocity System of Record. Data for all employees maintained in Paylocity SoR is updated and automatically sent to ClearCompany to power talent management activities in the platform. This integration streamlines the onboarding process and ensures data consistency across both platforms.

Both integrations enable automatic data transfers, eliminating the need for manual updates, offering significant time savings, and reducing the risk of errors. Thanks to simplified workflows and less time burden on HR and other internal teams, ClearCompany clients can focus on their strategic talent management initiatives.

"Our integrations with UKG Ready and Paylocity represent a significant leap forward in empowering organizations with the tools they need to drive efficiency," said Christie Hickman, ClearCompany's Director of Strategic Partners. "By seamlessly synchronizing data in ClearCompany with these leading platforms, we're providing our users with a powerful solution that not only saves time and resources but also ensures the accuracy and consistency of critical workforce information."

For more than two decades, ClearCompany has been committed to delivering innovative solutions that empower their clients to simplify their workflows so they can achieve their missions. The integrations with UKG Ready and Paylocity are a testament to this commitment, providing ClearCompany users with a robust and efficient solution for managing their workforce data seamlessly.

Since 2004, ClearCompany's full-spectrum Talent Management platform has enabled thousands of companies to maximize talent by empowering people at every stage of the employee journey. ClearCompany integrates data-driven best practices, expert-informed content, and tailored software tools to recruit, ramp, recognize, and retain employees, uniting people and processes to achieve business success.

