ClearCompany Expands Leadership Team With Executive Positions

ClearCompany also welcomes Jason Idilbi to the executive team as General Counsel. With over 15 years of legal experience and over five years of General Counsel experience at fast-growing venture-backed SaaS businesses, Jason brings particular expertise in technology transactions, including complex domestic and cross-border transactions, corporate governance and investor relations, mergers and acquisitions, and privacy and information security. Idilbi's strategic guidance will ensure ClearCompany continues to serve its clients and stakeholders with integrity and innovation.

Eric Larnard also joined ClearCompany earlier this year as Chief Operating Officer, bringing over two decades of experience leading software and information-based businesses across the enterprise software, education, media and entertainment, financial services, legal and compliance, and life sciences industries. Larnard drives ClearCompany's transformation programs to enable strategic growth and continued success.

Richard Cornetta, recently appointed Chief Financial Officer at ClearCompany, brings expertise in overseeing finance strategy and operations while accelerating growth and profitability in the competitive SaaS industry. Cornetta will oversee legal and people functions and build on the tremendous success and growth achieved thus far through operational efficiencies and a capital allocation framework that supports ClearCompany's strategic vision. He succeeds Janet Chambers, who retired earlier this year.

"We are thrilled to welcome our new executive team members," said ClearCompany CEO and Co-Founder Andre Lavoie. "Arnaud, Eric, Richard, and Jason join ClearCompany at a pivotal time, bringing new perspectives and strategies that will undoubtedly propel us forward. Their combined experience aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing comprehensive, insight-driven solutions to our clients.

"Their roles will be instrumental in maintaining our legacy of innovation and customer satisfaction," said Lavoie. "We look forward to their contributions towards our overarching goal of helping companies achieve their missions with empowered talent."

Founded in 2004, ClearCompany has distinguished itself in the HR software market by delivering an extensive, data-informed talent management platform. For two decades, the platform has been at the forefront of uniting recruitment, onboarding, performance management, and employee engagement, serving thousands of companies. ClearCompany's commitment to empowering employee journeys while enabling organizational success has solidified its position as a champion of talent maximization.

For more information about ClearCompany and its new executive team members, visit ClearCompany's website.

