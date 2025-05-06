ClearCompany Launches Compensation Management Solution, Extending Its End-to-End Talent Platform

"What makes this launch special is not just the feature set — it's the fact that compensation now sits alongside performance, hiring, and goals in one connected system." Post this

Addressing the Challenges of Compensation Planning

Compensation planning drives key outcomes like promotions, retention, and performance management. Yet many organizations still rely on outdated spreadsheets — tools that lack critical security features like access controls, version tracking, and audit trails. This puts sensitive compensation data at risk and exposes organizations to compliance gaps, including potential violations of pay equity laws.

ClearCompany's Compensation Management solution addresses these risks by centralizing and automating compensation processes. With built-in governance features, such as role-based access, approval workflows, and audit trails, and real-time data updates, it enables faster and more informed pay decisions. The solution supports both annual planning and agile compensation practices like off-cycle adjustments for promotions, market corrections, and retention incentives, helping companies respond to talent needs without waiting for year-end cycles and retain top performers consistently.

"It's not just about streamlining merit cycles — it's about building a system that adapts to the way modern compensation actually works," said Eric Guba, Senior Director of Compensation at ClearCompany. "Our platform supports the full spectrum of compensation types — including bonuses, equity, and off-cycle adjustments like spot awards and retention incentives — through sophisticated HR workflows and approval routing that align with each organization's unique processes."

With many companies earmarking 0.5% to 1.0% of payroll for off-cycle adjustments, agility in compensation planning is more important than ever.

Fair, Agile, and Data-Driven Compensation With ClearCompany

ClearCompany Compensation Management is purpose-built to support the evolving, real-world demands of organizations today. Dozens of companies are already using the solution to streamline compensation cycles for distributed teams, including a nationwide biotech firm and a leader in global security services. The solution delivers secure, manager-friendly workflows tailored to each organization's business rules and compensation strategies.

Key capabilities of ClearCompany Compensation Management include:

Flexible Workflows: Configurable to businesses' unique compensation structures, setting it apart from rigid, one-size-fits-all tools.

Automated Compensation Processes: Streamlines salary planning, bonus calculations, and off-cycle approvals, saving time and reducing errors.

Real-Time Data Updates: Reflect promotions and salary changes instantly and reallocate budget automatically.

Secure Governance and Permissioning: Ensures that managers access only the data they're authorized to see, improving trust and reducing risk.

Accelerated Approvals: Simplified routing and real-time visibility enable faster, better-informed decisions, which are critical for retention.

Audit-Ready and Equity-Focused: Built-in compliance tools and centralized reporting support fairness, consistency, and transparency.

Seamless System Compatibility: Synchronize performance data and easily integrate with existing HR and payroll systems, ensuring accurate and efficient data import to support streamlined compensation processes.

Mid-Cycle Adjustments: The freedom to make mid-cycle adjustments for changes like promotion and report changes, and have the budget seamlessly recalculated and reallocated so that the data to finish your cycle with is truly accurate and immediately usable.

Visual Dashboards & Analytics: Configurable dashboards provide real-time insights into pay equity, budget status, and compensation trends, enabling faster, data-driven decisions.

Unlocking the Full Potential of Compensation Management

Compensation Management is designed to work seamlessly with ClearCompany's full Talent Management platform — connecting pay decisions with performance, hiring, onboarding, and goal-setting. While it can be purchased on its own, its greatest value comes from this integration, giving organizations a complete view of employee contributions and enabling smarter, more equitable pay decisions.

As organizations prioritize strategies that recognize and reward top talent, aligning compensation with performance has never been more critical. With performance ratings, calibration insights, and OKRs embedded directly into the system, ClearCompany Compensation Management ensures pay plans reflect individual and team achievements, empowering businesses to adopt strategic, equitable practices that drive workforce success.

"Compensation is one of the most powerful levers in talent management, and it deserves to live where talent decisions are actually made," said Arnaud Grunwald, Chief Product Officer at ClearCompany. "What makes this launch special is not just the feature set — it's the fact that compensation now sits alongside performance, hiring, and goals in one connected system. That integration unlocks smarter decisions with less friction, and at a fraction of the cost of building a patchwork of disconnected tools."

With the addition of Compensation Management, ClearCompany expands its best-in-class, unified talent platform, enabling HR and finance teams to make strategic decisions with greater clarity, control, and confidence. This milestone deepens ClearCompany's commitment to supporting the entire employee lifecycle in one connected system where talent decisions are made with complete context.

About ClearCompany

The ClearCompany Talent Management platform has enabled thousands of companies to empower HR teams to support employees at every stage of their journey. ClearCompany integrates data-driven best practices, expert-informed content, and tailored software tools to recruit, ramp, reward, and retain employees, uniting people and processes to achieve business success.

