ClearCompany Rebrands as ClearCo, Signaling Its Evolution into an AI- and Agent-Powered Unified Talent Platform

"ClearCo represents clarity, not just in name, but in purpose. We're helping organizations cut through the noise and see how every hire, promotion, and development decision connects." — Rhiannon Staples, Chief Marketing Officer. Post this

In the past two years, ClearCo has steadily expanded its AI footprint from source-to-hire automation and talent analytics to AI Notetaker, Virtual Recruiter, and other capabilities that have reshaped how HR teams recruit, analyze, and develop talent. Building on that momentum, the next chapter of the ClearCo platform introduces an agent-based framework designed to unlock high-ROI outcomes across the entire talent lifecycle. These agents are grounded in real-world customer use, focusing on practical, high-impact use cases that deliver value quickly while giving organizations the freedom to shape agentic experiences around their own workflows, culture, and priorities.

ClearCo's evolving architecture lays the groundwork for adaptive, connected, and highly configurable AI that moves beyond isolated automation to coordinated intelligence across workflows, empowering HR and business leaders to orchestrate complex, multi-step processes with greater precision, visibility, and confidence.

The ClearCo rebrand reflects this evolution. By connecting talent processes across the entire employee lifecycle, ClearCo gives organizations greater visibility into their workforce and the ability to make more informed people decisions. The platform will continue to expand with AI- and agent-powered capabilities that accelerate workflows, surface insights, and support decision-making across hiring, development, and workforce management.

This evolution reflects a broader shift in how organizations approach talent management.

"Our platform has grown far beyond what our original name represented," said Jason Beem, CEO of ClearCo. "ClearCo reflects the unified talent platform our customers rely on today, and where we're headed next. Many organizations still manage their talent strategies across disconnected systems, making it difficult to see the full picture or move at the speed the business demands. ClearCo brings data, workflows, and decisions together so organizations can move faster, make more confident people decisions, and prepare for what's next — as adaptive, connected AI powers the next generation of people strategy."

"This rebrand marks a pivotal moment for ClearCo," said Rhiannon Staples, Chief Marketing Officer. "We've evolved into something much bigger than where we started, and our brand needed to reflect that growth. ClearCo represents clarity, not just in name, but in purpose. As organizations face increasing complexity in how they attract, retain, and develop their talent, we're helping them cut through the noise and see, in one place, how every hire, promotion, and development decision connects. This is more than a new name; it's a bold statement about who we are today and the direction we're headed."

ClearCo will debut its new brand and platform experience this week at the Transform conference (March 23–25, in Las Vegas), where ClearCo's Chief Product Officer, Arnaud Grunwald, and Stacey Harris, Chief Research Officer at Sapient Insights Group, will lead an interactive lunch and learn session. In "The CHRO's Blueprint for Connected Talent Systems in the AI Era," Grunwald and Harris will discuss how CHROs can harness AI while avoiding the risks of disconnected systems, bias, and decision error. Conference attendees can visit ClearCo at Booth 511 for an exclusive, in-person preview of its clarity-driven, AI-powered unified talent platform.

Launching alongside the rebrand, the new ClearCo website makes it easier for organizations to explore the platform, understand its capabilities, and see how every stage of the talent lifecycle connects. To learn more about ClearCo and explore the unified talent platform, visit the website.

About ClearCo

ClearCo (formerly ClearCompany) delivers a unified talent platform that connects the entire talent lifecycle — hiring, onboarding, learning, performance, compensation, and workforce insights — on a shared AI- and agent-enriched foundation. For more than two decades, ClearCo has helped organizations make smarter, more confident people decisions, and today, more than 3,000 companies and nearly two million employees rely on the platform to power their workforce. The ClearCo platform has been recognized by leading industry analysts and organizations such as Nucleus Research and Brandon Hall, while the company's culture and sustained growth have been honored with Great Place to Work certifications and ten consecutive years on the Inc. 5000. www.clearcompany.com

Media Contact

Melanie Baravik, ClearCo, 1 6179383801, [email protected], https://www.clearcompany.com/

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SOURCE ClearCo