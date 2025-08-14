ClearCompany Recognized for 10th Consecutive Year on Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"Ten years of recognition on the Inc. 5000 is a testament to the power of pushing the boundaries, working together, and sharing a vision: helping every employee reach their full potential." Post this

"Ten years of recognition on the Inc. 5000 is a testament to the power of pushing the boundaries, working together, and sharing a vision: helping every employee reach their full potential," said Andre Lavoie, CEO and Co-Founder of ClearCompany. "We wouldn't be celebrating this accomplishment without the dedication of our people and the trust of our clients. Our inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list is our honor and our responsibility — to continue leading with integrity, innovation, and commitment to our clients' success."

ClearCompany's Inc. 5000 recognition highlights a period of remarkable achievement, marked by continuous innovation and industry leadership in AI-first talent management and talent acquisition. ClearCompany has maintained nonstop momentum over the past 18 months, launching ClearCompany Learning in June 2024, followed by ClearInsights talent analytics in September 2024, Compensation Management in May 2025, and AI Course Builder in June 2025. Each release has built upon the last, delivering greater intelligence, efficiency, and adaptability to organizations everywhere.

By strategically integrating advanced AI technology across the platform, ClearCompany empowers clients to make smarter, faster decisions, optimize workflows, and access real-time, actionable insights. These innovations have driven measurable success for the mid-sized and small enterprise businesses ClearCompany serves, helping them build more agile, high-performing teams.

With a steadfast commitment to scalability and forward-thinking technology, ClearCompany remains at the forefront of empowering organizations to realize the full potential of their people.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm — they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, go to www.inc.com/inc5000.

About ClearCompany

ClearCompany delivers a unified talent management and talent acquisition platform that accelerates growth for thousands of mid-sized and emerging enterprises, empowering HR and people leaders to elevate their workforce at every stage — from standout hire to proven high performer. By uniting the entire employee lifecycle with purpose-built solutions to recruit, ramp, recognize, and retain, ClearCompany provides the clarity, orchestration, and intelligence to lead with confidence and drive exceptional business outcomes.

Media Contact

Melanie Baravik, ClearCompany, 1 6173074066, [email protected], https://www.clearcompany.com/

SOURCE ClearCompany