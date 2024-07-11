ClearCompany Unveils Virtual Recruiter, an AI-Powered Chatbot Assistant for HR

With the Virtual Recruiter, we are taking a massive leap forward in leveraging AI to better serve our clients. Post this

The benefits of using the Virtual Recruiter include increased efficiency for recruiters and an enhanced candidate experience. It boosts applicant conversion rates, reducing drop-off and shortening time-to-interview from weeks to minutes. ClearCompany clients will also gain access to insights including which candidates applied through the Virtual Recruiter.

"ClearCompany is committed to pushing the boundaries of what technology can achieve in the talent management space," said Christine Rose, Chief Customer Officer at ClearCompany. "With the Virtual Recruiter, we are taking a massive leap forward in leveraging AI to better serve our clients.

"The chatbot is available 24/7 to help job seekers complete their applications and even get to the first step of the hiring process. It helps recruiters quickly fill their talent pipeline with engaged, qualified candidates from the moment the requisition is posted — even if that's at 5 p.m. on a Friday. We're excited to see its positive impact on our clients' recruiting processes and candidate experiences."

Virtual Recruiter is the latest in a series of AI and automation advancements that ClearCompany has integrated into its comprehensive talent management platform. Prior feature releases include AI-assisted tools for writing job descriptions, candidate messages, and offer letters, as well as automated email drip campaigns for effortlessly engaging with talent pools. These innovations significantly enhance recruiting efficiency and candidate satisfaction.

Other AI-powered enhancements expected in the coming months include candidate sourcing and talent matching, further solidifying ClearCompany's position as a leader in HR technology and responsible AI development.

