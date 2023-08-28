ClearCube Technology Announces Recently Released, New Trusted Zero Clients, the Latest Generation of Zero Client Technology

"We are excited to introduce the latest generation of Zero Clients to the market," said Doug Layne, CEO of ClearCube Technology. "Trusted Zero Clients offer the highest level of security and performance for organizations that need a secure endpoint for a 'zero trust' architecture." Tweet this

The ClearCube CD7032/34T and CD8842/44T are built for security and performance. These devices offer a wide range of features, including:

PCoIP Ultra technology for high-performance remote desktop access and secure pixel encryption transmission that create a terrific user experience while keeping data and processing in your data center or secure cloud

Device verification that complies with NIST 800-207 Zero Trust Guidelines

Factory-authenticated

Continuous monitoring and easy remote management

BIOS locked at the factory, all storage is encrypted, key components soldered to the board, Secure Boot is enabled

CD7032/34T supports dual displays; CD8842/44T supports quad displays

Trusted Zero Clients come with a factory-installed "birth certificate" that allows them to connect to HP Anyware Trust Center for security verification of the hardware and software on the device and authorization to make its connection. The HP Anyware Trust Center repeatedly verifies the Trusted Zero Client's hardware and software configuration throughout each connected session in accordance with "zero trust" principles. Trusted Zero Clients connect to a remote, host computer—physical or virtualized—via the HP Anyware software protocol utilizing PCoIP for secure and high-quality transmission of encrypted pixels rather than sending actual data back and forth.

Not all Trusted Zero Clients are equal in performance and functionality. In addition to their rugged housings and compatibility with ClearCube accessories, the ClearCube CD7032/34T and CD8842/44T Trusted Zero Clients are built to support PCoIP Ultra. This enables improved performance with graphics-intensive and compute-intensive workloads. This is possible because these models can automatically adjust to changes in network conditions to provide better user experience by balancing image fidelity, CPU utilization, and network efficiency by using multicore CPU scaling.

The CD7032/34T and CD8842/44T Trusted Zero Clients are currently available from ClearCube Technology and are already being tested in customer IT environments. These new Trusted Zero Clients are expected to have added functionality and compatibility over the coming months. By the end of 2023, HP expects Trusted Zero Clients to be able to connect via VMWare Horizon. Smart card and dark site support is expected in Q2 of 2024. Legacy zero clients will continue to be supported through 2027 and beyond.

To learn more about the ClearCube CD7032/34T and CD8842/44T Trusted Zero Clients, please visit: https://clearcube.com/products/zero-clients

About ClearCube Technology:

ClearCube Technology has been a trusted industry leader and innovator of computer hardware solutions since 1997. ClearCube is a leading provider of secure endpoint devices. The company's products are designed to meet the needs of government and commercial organizations that are looking to improve the security, performance, and manageability of their desktop environments. ClearCube Technology is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas, and has a global network of partners.

