ClearDATA Achieves AWS Managed Security Services Provider Partner Competency, Ensuring Customers a Trusted, Verified, Quality Managed and Secure Cloud Partner

"This achievement cements our position as the trusted leader in cloud security within the healthcare industry," said Rick Froehlich, CEO of ClearDATA. "Leading providers, payers, biopharma, and healthcare solutions choose ClearDATA as the AWS cloud partner they rely on to meet their high compliance and security standards. This competency demonstrates why we're known for protecting PHI and sensitive healthcare data while ensuring continuous compliance so that healthcare organizations can operate and innovate more seamlessly in the cloud."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

In order to be recognized as a partner, ClearDATA needed to meet rigorous technical and operational requirements set by AWS, including:

Vulnerability management;

Monitoring for AWS service configurations;

Managed detection and response (MDR); and

Managed web application firewall (WAF) services.

The Level 1 MSSP Competency also validates partners like ClearDATA with expertise beyond the Level 1 MSS baseline in specialization categories including: Modern compute, identity behavior monitoring, managed application security testing, data privacy event management, digital forensics and incident response, and business continuity and ransomware readiness.

In addition to achieving this milestone, ClearDATA will be hosting AWS Healthcare Immersion Days in six cities this May and June, featuring sessions on quantifying compliance debt to protect PHI and Gen AI on AWS. These events, conducted in collaboration with AWS, Ingram Micro, and Experis Health Solutions, aim to educate attendees on leveraging AWS for healthcare innovation and compliance. The first event will kick off in New York City on May 16.

For more information about ClearDATA's AWS Level 1 Managed Security Services Provider Partner status and its upcoming AWS Immersion Events please visit cleardata.com.

About ClearDATA

ClearDATA is the only provider of cloud security and compliance software and services purpose-built for healthcare, enabled by the powerful CyberHealth™ Platform. Our cloud security posture management (CSPM) solutions offer full visibility, protection, automation, remediation, and enforcement of security and compliance measures to protect PHI and other sensitive healthcare data in the public cloud. To learn more about our expert teams, managed and professional services, and self-service platform, visit cleardata.com.

