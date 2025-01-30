ClearDATA Celebrates 2024 Milestones, Advances Healthcare Cloud Security and Compliance

"2024 was a landmark year for ClearDATA as we continued to empower healthcare organizations with cutting-edge tools to protect sensitive data in the cloud," said Rick Froehlich, CEO of ClearDATA. Post this

Self-Service CSPM Launches with Platform Enhancements and Cybersecurity Integration

In early 2024, ClearDATA made its CyberHealth™ Platform, the only Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) solution designed exclusively for healthcare, available as a self-service offering and launched new platform enhancements for its healthcare customers.

Among the improved features and capabilities released: Automated sensitive data governance, ensuring that PHI is properly secured and identifying potential vulnerabilities; a new Resource Viewer offering a centralized way to visualize and manage cloud resources; continuous compliance through safeguard evaluations; guided or automated remediations to reduce misconfigurations; proactive risk management; and DevOps assurance and intuitive risk visualization to further enable seamless integration of compliance into operational workflows.

Later in the year, ClearDATA brought advanced Managed Detection and Response (MDR) cybersecurity features into the CyberHealth Platform, providing increased visibility and control to its customers. Enhancements included comprehensive insights into potential cybersecurity threats to cloud environments with detailed investigations into incidents like malware or brute force attacks; clear and contextual threat information and guidance for more effective incident response; and metrics highlighting results across ClearDATA's threat monitoring, detection, and rapid response on behalf of customers, all easily accessible within the platform's intuitive dashboards.

To further support healthcare organizations in minimizing cloud risks and ensuring regulatory compliance, in 2024 ClearDATA added:

32 MDR telemetry feeds to strengthen security signals.

72 new safeguard checks to improve security posture.

22 new hardened images for secure deployment in cloud environments.

5 new compliance reference architecture assessments tailored to healthcare-specific requirements.

ClearDATA Achieves HITRUST r2 Certification Version 11.3

ClearDATA's unwavering dedication to privacy, security and compliance was reaffirmed with the achievement of HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certification in of 2024. This re-certification, ClearDATA's sixth two-year Certification over the span of 12 years, underscores the company's enduring commitment to meeting the highest standards for data protection and information security for our healthcare customers.

Study Reveals Rising Healthcare Cybersecurity Budgets Fail to Prevent Security Incidents

ClearDATA's newest research report, the 2024 State of Healthcare Cloud Security and Compliance Posture, uncovered that despite heightened spending, healthcare organizations are experiencing an average of 3-5 security incidents per year. The report offers critical insights into the current state of healthcare cloud security and compliance, including common vulnerabilities and misconfigurations in healthcare cloud environments, budget and resource allocation decisions that are falling short of protecting cloud data, and strategies for improving cloud security posture and reducing risk which work.

The Year Ahead: Advancing Cloud Security, Compliance, and Resilience for Healthcare

ClearDATA enters 2025 with a clear mission: to safeguard protected health information in the public cloud with resilient cybersecurity, compliance, and cloud operations solutions.

And it's clear that this mission is more critical now than ever. The AWS S3 bucket exploits linked to the "Codefinger" ransomware campaign reveals just how rapidly the cloud attack surface and bad actors' tactics keep expanding. These attacks leveraged valid credentials to re-encrypt data, effectively holding it hostage without exploiting an AWS vulnerability. As threats like these become more sophisticated, healthcare security leaders and their organizations are struggling to keep pace.

In 2025 and beyond, ClearDATA remains focused on safeguarding PHI with continuous security enforcement, real-time monitoring, and proactive threat mitigation, ensuring healthcare organizations stay protected against evolving cyber risks.

About ClearDATA

ClearDATA is the leading healthcare-specialized, managed security and cloud operations provider and the only AWS Level 1 managed security service provider (MSSP) globally that is exclusively focused on healthcare. Our cloud security posture management (CSPM), managed detection and response (MDR) and cloud operations solutions offer the only end-to-end cyber and cloud resiliency approach healthcare organizations trust to comprehensively protect PHI and other sensitive data in the public cloud.

