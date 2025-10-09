ClearDATA Wins Threat Detection Platform of the Year in 2025 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards

"We are pleased to accept the 'Threat Detection Platform of the Year' award...and we remain committed to helping leading healthcare organizations navigate the complexities of multi-cloud operations." -Rick Froehlich, CEO, ClearDATA Post this

Powered by an expert-led security team and ClearDATA's cloud security posture management (CSPM) software, the CyberHealth™ Platform, ClearDATA supports multi-cloud deployments and includes managed threat detection, 24/7 threat hunting, incident response, and policy-driven auto-remediation. Its healthcare customers gain full visibility into prioritized security incidents, risk levels, and remediation progress, with clear insights that help their teams allocate and maximize resources and justify budget to improve their security posture.

"MDR in healthcare must provide organizations with a dynamic, comprehensive cybersecurity solution that not only detects threats but responds to them in real time," says Rick Froehlich, CEO of ClearDATA. "We developed our specific managed security services to deliver effective, round-the-clock threat detection and management tailored to the unique needs of healthcare companies. We are pleased to accept the 'Threat Detection Platform of the Year' award from CyberSecurity Breakthrough, and we remain committed to helping leading healthcare organizations navigate the complexities of multi-cloud operations and ensuring they secure PHI and other sensitive data in the cloud so they can focus on innovation and making healthcare better."

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to celebrate excellence and spotlight breakthrough innovation driving the global cybersecurity industry forward. Covering a wide range of categories – including Cloud Security, Threat Intelligence, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Application Security, Identity Management, and more – the annual program highlights the solutions and organizations redefining how we safeguard the digital world.

The 2025 awards program received thousands of nominations from more than 20 countries

around the world, representing everything from disruptive startups to established global enterprises. This year's winners embody the cutting edge of cybersecurity technology, delivering next-generation protection and resilience in today's increasingly complex threat landscape.

"ClearDATA allows healthcare organizations to focus on quality of care while ensuring data security. Put simply, healthcare systems cannot afford to fail. However, the healthcare industry faces relentless cyber threats, making robust, proactive defenses essential. As cloud threats evolve, so too should the ability to shield PHI," said Steve Johansson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. "ClearDATA provides healthcare systems with a platform that makes sure sensitive data is private, secure and compliant across cloud environments – from design through runtime – and empowers companies to innovate and transform healthcare at speed."

About ClearDATA

ClearDATA is the leading healthcare-specialized, managed security and cloud operations provider and the only AWS Level 1 managed security service provider (MSSP) globally that is exclusively focused on healthcare. Our cloud security posture management (CSPM), managed detection and response (MDR) and cloud operations solutions offer the only end-to-end cyber and cloud resiliency approach healthcare organizations trust to comprehensively protect PHI and other sensitive data in the public cloud. To learn more about how ClearDATA can help your healthcare organization focus on innovation instead of cloud infrastructure, visit cleardata.com.

About CyberSecurity Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com.

