ClearFlow Expands Award-Winning Solution to Transform Public Works Management

New GIS-powered platform unifies fleet and motor pool, facilities, stormwater, roads, and citizen services—modernizing CMMS, streamlining asset management, and improving community services.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Municipalities facing aging infrastructure, tight budgets, and rising citizen expectations now have a practical option. ClearFlow today announced the launch of its next-generation Public Works Management platform, built on Esri ArcGIS technology. It simplifies operations, automates workflows, and optimizes asset management—delivering full ROI within months.
TRANSFORMING PUBLIC WORKS MANAGEMENT:
ClearFlow's platform enables public works teams to manage vertical and horizontal infrastructure within a modern, scalable system. From facilities and fleets to roads, stormwater, and parks, departments can automate maintenance, digitize inspections, and prioritize investments using real-time asset risk scoring. Together with ClearFlow's water and wastewater solutions, the platform delivers a powerful, end-to-end solution for municipal management.
BUILT BY UTILITY PROS, PROVEN IN THE FIELD:
Designed by utility and GIS professionals, ClearFlow fixes what legacy systems can't: disconnected workflows, clunky desktop tools, paper-based inspections, compliance gaps, and limited visibility. ClearFlow deploys in weeks and is purpose-built for utilities and public works, not adapted from generic software. With award-winning results and proven solutions, ClearFlow is trusted by communities of all sizes.
KEY FEATURES AND BENEFITS:
- All Assets in One System: Manage Facilities, Fleet & Motor Pool, Roads, Parks & Grounds, Stormwater, and Citizen Reporting within one platform.
- System-Wide Visibility: Track asset condition and performance instantly, improving service delivery and extending asset life.
- Automated Workflows: Replace manual processes with automated work orders, inspections, and compliance.
- Citizen Reporting Integration: Convert resident reports into automated work orders with real-time tracking.
- Capital Improvement Planning (CIP): Prioritize investments with risk-based scoring, real-time dashboards, and board-ready reporting.
- Field-Ready Tools: Mobile access, QR SmartTags, and LiDAR digital twins boost field productivity and accuracy.
SHAPING THE FUTURE OF PUBLIC WORKS MANAGEMENT:
By combining GIS with automated workflows and intuitive mobile tools, ClearFlow provides a scalable, future-ready solution that helps leaders reduce costs, improve service delivery, and prepare for emerging challenges.
ABOUT CLEARFLOW:
ClearFlow LLC delivers cost-effective, scalable SaaS solutions for utility and public works management, powered by Esri technology. Our mission is to help municipalities streamline asset management, enhance efficiency, and modernize operations for a sustainable future. ClearFlow's proven results have earned broad industry recognition with multiple awards for excellence in utility management.
