Clearing the Air -- The 10-Month Information Gap and Pinellas Preparatory Academy's Rapid Response

To that end, Principal Hill pointed to recent changes in Florida education in which districts can now share background check results for employees and contract staff. While the fingerprint clearinghouse can strengthen the process of preventing those with criminal records from being in the system, its efficacy is not yet known. Hill says, "I'm always glad to see changes in policy aimed at enhancing the safety of students and the public."

Hill has pointed out that the FBI understands the effect the lengthy undercover investigation had on her administration. "The FBI agent in charge offered to bring a canine trained to detect electronics to sweep the classroom and bathrooms, which would provide reassurance to the parents." It was completed and nothing was found.

When asked if she would handle any hiring protocol differently Hill stated that no, she would not. "If the FBI were to offer training to staff on identifying subtle behavioral red flags, that would be helpful, but not foolproof. My administration is, of course, open to any new information, process, or training that can made a change for the future."

Under the circumstances provided to her within the timeframe she was notified after a 10-month undercover investigation, Principal Jessica Hill reflects "I was glad I was able to quickly in a 3-hour period mount a communication plan to notify my board of directors, faculty and staff, parents, set a face-to-face parent meeting and make myself available through that tough weekend when the news broke."

"I will do everything in my power as Principal to ensure the welfare, education, and safety of every child, faculty member and staff in my school. This extends as well to the parents and guardians, as they all comprise our extended family."

The Pinellas Prep Academy administration stated that they are actively pursuing additional proactive measures to protect children amidst the decline in current societal moral standards.

About the Pinellas Preparatory Academy

Pinellas Preparatory Academy (PPA) isn't your average public school—it's a tuition-free, innovation-first learning hub for K–8 students in Largo, Florida, reimagining what modern education should look like. Founded in 2002, Pinellas Preparatory Academy redefines traditional models with an immersive, whole-child approach that blends rigorous academics, social-emotional learning, and real-world problem-solving. With small class sizes, hands-on learning, and a culture that nurtures curiosity and character, the academy prepares students not just to pass tests, but to think critically, lead boldly, and thrive in a fast-changing world. From cross-curricular exploration to global citizenship training, this isn't status quo education— it's future-proof learning. For more information visit: https://pinellasprep.org/

