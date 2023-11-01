Clearinghouse CDFI to Fund Four Tribal Projects in Arizona via AHEAD Grant Matching Program

"We are incredibly grateful to sponsor these grants, which will be effectively deployed to enhance Tribal communities," said Douglas J. Bystry, President and CEO of Clearinghouse CDFI. Post this

By way of membership with the FHLBSF, Clearinghouse CDFI sponsors projects through the AHEAD Program. These projects coincide with Clearinghouse CDFI's mission to create or retain jobs, improve community infrastructure, produce more affordable housing, and serve distressed low- and moderate-income areas nationwide.

"We are incredibly grateful to sponsor these grants, which will be effectively deployed to enhance Tribal communities," said Douglas J. Bystry, President and CEO of Clearinghouse CDFI. "We have longstanding relationships with many of our partners, including WMAHA and Red Feather, as well as NAOMI who received a loan from Clearinghouse CDFI in 2022. We're pleased to secure this opportunity to create more positive impact."

The programs are:

NAOMI House Cultural Identity Program

Native American Outreach Ministries Inc. (NAOMI) works to provide safe and loving homes for Native American children in Arizona with its emergency shelter and foster care program. NAOMI will develop a cultural program for Native foster youth to learn about their history, establish strong indigenous identities, and build confidence. Educational materials, cultural activities, travel, and staff costs will be supported by AHEAD grant, which totals $25,000.

Native American Veterans Technical Outreach Project Part 2

The White Mountain Apache Housing Authority (WMAHA) promotes and develops quality affordable housing and other economic development opportunities for Tribal members on the White Mountain Apache reservation in eastern Arizona. WMAHA will continue presenting an annual event at which veteran members of the tribe obtain information on veteran benefits, mental and behavioral health resources, employment and training services, and home loan products. The event will also provide access to various government and private sector representatives who can help veterans sign up for these services. This AHEAD grant, totaling $50,000, will help pay for event fees, marketing, and materials.

Support Hopi Small Business Project

The Hopi Credit Association is a Native Community Development Financial Institution loan fund that offers a range of financial products and development services to Tribal members residing on the Hopi Reservation. The project will support small businesses and entrepreneurs by maintaining a local business directory, providing training opportunities and a marketplace for participants to sell their products or advertise services, and laying the groundwork to establish a Hopi Chamber of Commerce. AHEAD grant funds totaling $25,000 will help pay costs for the creation of the directory and event space for training and the market.

Tribal Housing Strategies for a Changing Climate

The Red Feather Development Group (Red Feather) partners with the Navajo Nation and the Hopi Tribe in Arizona to provide sustainable solutions to housing needs in their respective Tribal communities. Red Feather will continue the Healthy Home Education initiative, which aims to provide Native communities with skills to improve their home health and safety, increase energy efficiency and resilience to climate change, and spur economic development through home trades. The AHEAD grant, totaling $70,000, will support the salary of an Education Program Manager, workshops, and healthy home kits.

About the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco

The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco is a member-driven cooperative helping local lenders in Arizona, California, and Nevada build strong communities, create opportunity, and change lives for the better. The tools and resources we provide to our member financial institutions — commercial banks, credit unions, industrial loan companies, savings institutions, insurance companies, and community development financial institutions — propel homeownership, finance quality affordable housing, drive economic vitality, and revitalize whole neighborhoods. Together with our members and other partners, we are making the communities we serve more vibrant, equitable, and resilient. More information at http://www.fhlbsf.com.

About Clearinghouse Community Development Financial Institution (Clearinghouse CDFI):

Clearinghouse CDFI addresses unmet credit needs throughout the U.S. and in Indian Country through direct lending, equity investments, and financial assistance. For 27 years, Clearinghouse CDFI has helped bridge the gap between conventional lending standards and the needs of low-income, distressed, and communities of color. Clearinghouse CDFI is also a B Corp—a certification received from the nonprofit B Lab. B Corps are companies who meet rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability, and use business as a force for good.

Clearinghouse CDFI has funded $2.4 billion in total loans for over 2,650 community projects. These projects have created or retained more than 44,000 jobs and benefit over 4.7 million individuals. Clearinghouse CDFI loans have also created 12,750 affordable housing units. More information is available at http://www.ccdfi.com.

