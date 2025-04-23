Clearly Canadian Selected as a Six Category Finalist at the 17th Annual Shorty Awards

"Following an incredible fan-lead crowdfunding campaign we needed an authentic, innovative and inclusive social media strategy to reengage legacy fans, thank them, and let them know that Clearly Canadian was back," Jennifer Blackburn, Clearly Canadian, VP Marketing Strategy and Interim CMO. Post this

Clearly a Comeback was created in conjunction with social media agency, Yellow House Consulting, to re-launch Clearly Canadian's social media presence, embrace our beloved legacy and new fans, and help fuel brand growth and awareness. Having nostalgia on your side is a huge asset, but it's not an automatic win.

In order to leverage all the opportunities of organic social media, our strategy and content had to tap precisely into a collective of core memories and give people something worth engaging with. The powerful sincerity of "We love you back" drove every creative decision and led to content that resonated so much with our audience that they shared it with everybody.

Metrics included:

Audience Growth: 85% increase in followers across social platforms.

Skyrocketing Engagement: Interaction rates jumped 15×, as fans old and new actively liked, commented, and shared content.

Vast Organic Reach: Content garnered over 23 million in organic reach.

High Impressions: Campaign efforts generated more than 77 million organic impressions.

Revitalized Community: Massive community-driven participation reinvigorated Clearly Canadian's beverage industry presence, proving that a passionate fanbase can be reignited with the right approach.

"We've always believed that social should feel less like a task and more like a cultural force. Being recognized by the Shorty Awards tells us we're on the right track—and we're just getting started," stated Jessica Van Sack-Downey, CEO, Yellow House.

"Being shortlisted for a Shorty Award reflects embracing cutting-edge innovation, pushing our industry forward - an industry where creativity knows no bounds", said Junmian Sun, Managing Director of the Shorty Awards. Winners are selected by the Real Time Academy, including industry leaders from notable brands and organizations like Bumble, VML, Google, Warner Bros, Edelman, Meta, Ben & Jerry's, more. We look forward to celebrating the winners at the Shorty Awards ceremony on May 21, 2025, at Tribeca 360º in New York City.

About The Clearly Food & Beverage Company

Clearly Canadian (The Clearly Food & Beverage Company ULC) was founded in 1987 and is one of North America's signature premium food and beverage brands. Clearly Canadian sparkling waters are sourced from across Canada's pristine springs, contain natural fruit flavours with simple ingredients, and are bottled in recyclable materials only. Additional information can be found by visiting http://www.clearlycanadian.com or following the company on Facebook or Instagram @ClearlyCanadian and TikTok and LinkedIn.

About Yellow House

Yellow House is an award-winning social agency for brands that want to lead in culture. The agency specializes in platform-native content, high-impact influencer and affiliate programs, and brand storytelling built to drive both engagement and business results. Learn more at yellowhouseconsulting.com.

About the Shorty Awards

The Shorty Awards (also known as "The Shortys") honors the most innovative work in digital and social media by brands, agencies and organizations.

Founded in 2008, the Shortys' notable previous winners include Malala Yousafzai, Trevor Noah, Michelle Obama, Conan O'Brien, Lady Gaga, Lizzo, and brands such as MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount, Digitas, HBO, Meta, Airbnb, Honda, UNICEF and PepsiCo.

The Shortys' mission is to celebrate, inspire and push the boundaries of excellence in digital storytelling. Entries are judged on the merits of creativity, strategy, and engagement by the Real Time Academy, a body of hand-selected industry experts and leaders. The public can also weigh in and select their favorite Shorty Awards contenders during Audience Honor Voting.

Currently, the Shortys have two annual competitions, the flagship Shorty Awards and Shorty Impact Awards dedicated to honoring the best work with a positive social impact. http://www.shortyawards.com

