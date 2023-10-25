ClearMD Welcomes Dr. Marieme Mbaye, Board Certified OB/GYN

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ClearMD, a leading provider of women's health services, is proud to announce the hiring of Dr. Marieme Mbaye, Board Certified OB/GYN. Dr. Mbaye, a highly skilled physician with over seven years of clinical experience, will provide care to patients at ClearMD's NoHo office beginning October 25th.

"We are overjoyed to welcome Dr. Mbaye to the team," said Dr. Ali Rashan, CEO of ClearMD. "Dr. Mbaye is an extremely talented OB/GYN with a passion for providing the best possible care to her patients. We are thrilled to have her come aboard."

After studying psychology at Yale University, Dr. Mbaye earned her medical doctorate from the University of Tennessee College of Medicine and completed her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at the Medical University of South Carolina. Dr. Mbaye earned the Resident Research Award in 2018 and 2020 for presentation and outstanding manuscript, respectively, and was recognized for excellence in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. Dr. Mbaye's expertise ranges from routine preventive and gynecological care (including pregnancy care and childbirth) to pelvic and obstetric ultrasound, STI treatment, fibroids, endometriosis, PCOS, and ovulation induction. She also performs in-office procedures like colposcopies, LEEPs, IUD and Nexplanon removal/insertion.

"I am really excited to be joining ClearMD and to provide care to patients across the city," said Dr. Mbaye. "I am passionate about giving women the tools they need to take charge of their health - and I'm confident that ClearMD is the perfect place for me to do that."

Dr. Mbaye is passionate about providing women with the highest quality care possible. She is also a strong advocate for patient education and empowerment, believing that patients must be active participants in their own healthcare decisions. Her dedication to patient-centric care has led to her passion for creating original and accessible medical content, resulting in her role as a Founding medical advisor for Cofertility, and featured contributions to Buzzfeed, PopSugar, Motherly, Pollie and In the Know. This dedication has also led her to earn more than 400 5-star reviews on ZocDoc in just over one year alone.

Patients can book appointments with Dr. Mbaye directly on ClearMD's website, clearmdhealth.com or by calling (844)-MD-CLEAR.

About ClearMD:

A proven leader in the war on COVID-19, ClearMD brings excellence to patient care across a growing number of specialties. ClearMD improves the quality and outcomes of the healthcare experience by providing integrated care of exceptional quality to the communities of New York City. The addition of Dr. Mbaye to the ClearMD team highlights its commitment to improving health outcomes for women. ClearMD has helped hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers with COVID-19 testing and now provides access to primary and urgent care, telehealth, lab services and more throughout New York City.

Media Contact

Bernie Richard, ClearMD, 1 773-319-8163, [email protected], https://clearmdhealth.com/

SOURCE ClearMD