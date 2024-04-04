ClearMotion Announces Grand Opening of Production Facility, Marking the Next Phase in Global Expansion

The new factory is now operational and will produce ClearMotion1 technology for multiple OEMs including NIO's upcoming ET9 production

BOSTON, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- April 4, 2024 – ClearMotion, the leading software-defined chassis company revolutionizing the in-cabin experience, announced the grand opening of its inaugural production facility. The new facility, based in Changshu, China, begins production on its recently announced manufacturing order from the electric vehicle company NIO. At this factory, ClearMotion will produce up to 1.5 million units annually of its patented, high-bandwidth active suspension technology ClearMotion1. The opening of this state-of-the-art facility will bring ClearMotion's industry-leading technology into consumer vehicles for the first time and marks the company's next phase of global expansion.

As the global automotive industry pushes toward smart electric vehicles and autonomous driving technology, the in-cabin and passenger experience needs to match. ClearMotion1 cancels unwanted motion in cars to pave the way for a future of enjoyable, safer and more productive driving experiences. This technology has become the benchmark for automotive technologies worldwide, reducing unwanted vibration by up to 75%.

Product deliveries from the factory will begin in Q4 2024. The automated facility stands as ClearMotion's largest investment to date, and represents the company's plans to build in the region, for the region, as part of the company's commitment to sustainable transportation. ClearMotion's regional presence includes:

● The capacity to produce over 1.5 million components per year at full operation.

● Over 35 ClearMotion employees with plans to hire 25 additional engineers and technicians in the next year.

Christian Steinmann, CEO of ClearMotion, said, "Our first production factory enables us to deliver on NIO's landmark product order and additional customer programs underway. As we continue to build in the region, for the region, we plan to expand our production capabilities for future partnerships across the automotive industry."

The Changshu site establishes a blueprint for upcoming ClearMotion plants in North America and Europe, streamlining the process for efficient, sustainable, and innovative mass production. Its evolution represents a significant stride towards worldwide accessibility and deployment of ClearMotion technology, marking the shift from development to manufacturing at scale.

ClearMotion is set to announce additional OEM partners in the coming months and is poised to continue its accelerating global expansion in 2024. To learn more about ClearMotion, visit http://www.clearmotion.com.

About ClearMotion Inc.

ClearMotion builds products enabling a next-generation user experience in vehicles. The company's proactive suspension and road sensing software mitigate vehicle motion across uneven road surfaces. ClearMotion was founded out of MIT and has locations in Boston, USA, Birmingham, UK and Shanghai, China. For more information visit: https://www.clearmotion.com/.

