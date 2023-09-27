ClearMotion Portfolio Surpasses 500 Patents, Solidifying Leadership in Active Motion Control Technology

The company's IP portfolio is unrivaled in size and scope within the active suspension market

BOSTON, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ClearMotion, the leading software-defined chassis company revolutionizing the in-cabin experience, today announced its intellectual property portfolio has surpassed 500 patents and applications in the field. Reaching this milestone secures ClearMotion's ability to protect its technological leadership in the industry. This significant milestone is a testament to the company's commitment to innovation and its position as a key player in the automotive suspension industry.

The ClearMotion patent portfolio is superior in its breadth, depth, and flexibility, reflecting the company's unmatched and unrivaled technological advances. The company's patents cover a wide range of technologies to create an efficient, low-cost proactive suspension and road-sensing system. The company filed for its first patent in 2008 and its extensive IP portfolio is the result of more than a decade of focus on active suspension and vehicle control by a dedicated team of world-class engineers.

"We have the clear market advantage because of our intense focus on developing the ultimate active suspension system," said Jack Ekchian, Director of IP and Research. "Surpassing 500 patents and applications is a demonstration of over a decade's worth of work-intensive effort and commitment to improving the in-cabin experience."

ClearMotion's technologies deliver an unmatched experience of comfort, productivity and safety in a vehicle. The ClearMotion1 system mitigates unwanted motion in the car by adjusting the vehicle to the road surface. Not only that, but it also integrates with infotainment systems that deliver an immersive in-cabin experience.

"ClearMotion has been at the forefront of active suspension technology since its founding," said Christian Steinmann, CEO of ClearMotion. "We are immensely proud to be leading the charge in this space and we are excited to bring this innovative technology to consumers next year. Our technology will give drivers and passengers back control of their time in the car for a truly enjoyable experience while they get where they're going."

Surpassing 500 patents and applications is a significant milestone in a recent long line of achievements positioning ClearMotion to revolutionize the automotive industry. In 2022, the company announced a $39 million investment, followed by an additional $32 million in 2023. Most recently, the company secured a landmark production order from an EV automaker and a partnership with BWI group. ClearMotion is preparing to deliver its game-changing active suspension and supporting technologies to consumers globally next year.

About ClearMotion Inc.

ClearMotion builds products enabling a next-generation user experience in vehicles. The company's proactive suspension and road sensing software mitigate vehicle motion across uneven road surfaces. ClearMotion was founded out of MIT and has locations in Boston, USA, Birmingham, UK, and Shanghai, China. For more information visit https://www.clearmotion.com/.

Media Contact

