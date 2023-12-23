ClearMotion Secures Landmark Production Order from NIO for Proactive Suspension Technology

Production order for ClearMotion1 ushers in a new era of productive mobility

BOSTON, Dec. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ClearMotion, the leading software-defined chassis company revolutionizing the in-cabin experience, today announced it secured a production order from leading global electric vehicle company NIO. The production order is for three million units of ClearMotion's patented high-bandwidth active suspension technology, ClearMotion1, which will be used to equip next-generation NIO electric vehicles over the new product development (NPD) vehicle program life.

As the global automotive industry is shifting to focus on the in-cabin and passenger experience, ClearMotion1 works by adapting the vehicle to the road surface and effectively canceling unwanted motion. While drivers and passengers are typically left to bump and jostle with uneven road surfaces, those traveling in a car with ClearMotion1 will receive an entirely different experience – one where the car is capable of adjusting itself to ensure a smooth ride no matter what the road holds beneath.

NIO succeeds in being the first to announce an official production order and will be first to market on their flagship ET9 vehicle which was announced today. This deal represents a pivotal milestone in the evolution of automotive technology, paving the way for a future of smarter, safer and more enjoyable driving experiences. Following years of dedicated work on active suspension and vehicle control, ClearMotion1 will be in consumer vehicles for the first time.

"NIO is at the forefront of innovation, and its decision to be the first manufacturer to bring ClearMotion1 to consumers reinforces its ability to put revolutionized electric vehicles into the hands of drivers," said Christian Steinmann, CEO of ClearMotion. "Working with the team at NIO has been an incredible experience, and we look forward to delivering units from our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility."

"When developing the cars of the future, we need to build them for the drivers and passengers of the future," said William Li, CEO of NIO. "The ClearMotion1 system delivers a fundamentally better in-cabin experience that is directly in line with what our customers desire when driving and charging their electric vehicle. I am thrilled to be the first manufacturer to bring it to market."

The news sets ClearMotion up for an exciting 2024, following a successful 2023, in which it raised $35M and celebrated reaching over 500 patents in its intellectual property portfolio.

About ClearMotion Inc.

ClearMotion builds products enabling a next-generation user experience in vehicles. The company's proactive suspension and road sensing software mitigate vehicle motion across uneven road surfaces. ClearMotion was founded out of MIT and has locations in Boston, USA, Birmingham, UK and Shanghai, China. For more information visit https://www.clearmotion.com/.

About NIO

NIO is a global smart electric vehicle company. Founded on November 25, 2014, NIO's mission is to shape a joyful lifestyle by offering high-performance smart electric vehicles and ultimate user experience. NIO operates R&D centers and manufacturing facilities in Shanghai, Hefei, Beijing, Nanjing, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, San Jose, Munich, Oxford, Berlin, Budapest and Singapore, and has established sales and service networks in China, Norway, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Denmark, providing products and services to users in over 300 cities worldwide. By 2025, NIO plans to serve users in more than 25 countries and regions around the world.

NIO's current lineup consists of the flagship smart electric SUV All-New ES8, flagship smart electric coupe SUV EC7, smart electric mid-to-large SUV ES7 (or EL7), flagship smart electric sedan ET7, versatile smart electric SUV All-New ES6 (or EL6), smart electric coupe SUV All-New EC6, smart electric sedan ET5, and smart electric tourer ET5T.

Media Contact

Tiffani Lee, Kickstand Communications for ClearMotion, 512-774-8886, clearmotion@meetkickstand.com, https://www.clearmotion.com/

SOURCE ClearMotion