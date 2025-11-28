ClearShift Becomes the Only Automotive Dealership Recognized on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

ClearShift has been named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies—standing out as the only automotive dealership to earn the honor this year. Discover how ClearShift's no-games approach, tech-driven model, and customer-first service are transforming the car-buying experience nationwide.

DENVER, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - ClearShift, a leading multi-location automotive dealership and service provider offering a technology-driven car-buying experience, has officially been named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 list—the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States.

ClearShift is the only automotive dealership to appear on this year's Inc. 5000 list, standing out among companies across all industries for its rapid growth, exceptional service, and innovative approach to vehicle sales and customer engagement.