ClearShift Becomes the Only Automotive Dealership Recognized on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

ClearShift has been named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies—standing out as the only automotive dealership to earn the honor this year. Discover how ClearShift's no-games approach, tech-driven model, and customer-first service are transforming the car-buying experience nationwide.
DENVER, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - ClearShift, a leading multi-location automotive dealership and service provider offering a technology-driven car-buying experience, has officially been named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 list—the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States.
ClearShift is the only automotive dealership to appear on this year's Inc. 5000 list, standing out among companies across all industries for its rapid growth, exceptional service, and innovative approach to vehicle sales and customer engagement.
"Being included on the Inc. 5000 list—and as the only dealership represented—is a reflection of our incredible team, loyal customers, and our commitment to making car buying radically simple and honest," said Jeff VanderWal, Founder and CEO of ClearShift. "We've always believed that serving people well—without pressure, gimmicks, or hidden fees—can still lead to big success."
With locations in Highlands Ranch, Littleton, and Loveland, Colorado, ClearShift is known for its transparent pricing, high-quality inventory, and no-games approach to buying, selling, and servicing vehicles. The dealership offers nationwide delivery, flexible financing options, and personalized support from a team of automotive experts.
The Inc. 5000 list, published annually by Inc. Magazine, recognizes privately held companies that demonstrate exceptional revenue growth over a three-year period. ClearShift's appearance on the 2025 list highlights its position as one of the most trusted and innovative automotive brands in the U.S.
ClearShift specializes in high-quality trucks and SUVs, offering a curated selection of late-model, low-mileage vehicles that undergo rigorous inspections. With thousands of 5-star Google reviews, ClearShift is trusted by customers for its straightforward, transparent buying process. By combining technology with world-class, customer-first service, ClearShift helps buyers find the right vehicle—on their terms.
