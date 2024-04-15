Clearspan appoints Jim Machi as Chief Marketing Officer

Clearspan, a leading cloud communications and collaboration technology provider, today announced the appointment of Jim Machi as Chief Marketing Officer.

Machi brings over 30 years of technology and telecommunications marketing and product experience

Plano, Texas – Clearspan, a leading cloud communications and collaboration technology provider focused on delivering innovative solutions for service providers, large enterprises, governments, and educational institutions, today announced the appointment of Jim Machi as Chief Marketing Officer. Machi brings over three decades of product, strategy and marketing technology and telecommunications expertise from AT&T, Santa Cruz Operations, Dialogic, Intel and most recently Sangoma, where he was the Chief Product and Marketing Officer.

Jim will be responsible for product management, product strategy, engineering and marketing. He is also accountable for Clearspan's entire product lifecycle, including roadmap development and execution. His appointment underscores Clearspan's commitment to innovation and growth, highlighting the Company's dedication to delivering mission critical cutting-edge solutions to its customers.

"Jim is a proven leader both technically and business wise. He was a VoIP pioneer and has continuously evolved with collaboration innovation and no doubt he will hit the ground running and make a positive impact at Clearspan. Jim's expertise in both marketing and product development will allow us to execute on our technology vision as we move beyond UC / UCaaS. Since divestiture Clearspan has focused on that forward vision but has been under the radar, however the timing is right to get back on the radar and Jim will help us create our market presence," said Bill Crank, President and CEO of Clearspan.

"We are in a dynamic industry. While voice continues to be important for enterprises of all kinds, especially in business to consumer vertical markets, multi-modal communication beyond voice such as SMS, social media, and collaboration have also now entered the mainstream. And with AI coming even more productivity improvements will come to the collaboration experience. I'm looking forward to both helping us deliver on keeping our UCaaS platform innovative and primed for the future, and also with reuniting ourselves back with the industry," said Jim Machi, Chief Marketing Officer.

About Clearspan: Clearspan powers ubiquitous unified communications solutions that help the world's largest organizations digitally transform the way they work. For over forty years, we have enabled service providers and large organizations with innovative solutions and operational efficiency at scale. Our standards-based architecture uniquely delivers the carrier grade reliability, scalability, and security required – without sacrificing the flexibility to seamlessly integrate both modern and legacy business applications and environments. www.clearspancloud.com

Clearspan Marketing, Clearspan, 1 (877) 314-5682, [email protected], www.clearspancloud.com

