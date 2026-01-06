Clearspan Awarded 2025 TMC Labs Innovation Award for Unified Communications

Clearspan Cloud Recognized for Exceptional Innovation

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clearspan, a leader in cloud-based voice, video, chat, and collaboration technologies, today announced that TMC, a global integrated media company, and its TMC Labs product review division, named Clearspan Cloud as a 2025 winner of the TMC Labs Innovation Award for Unified Communications.

"We're honored to be recognized by TMC Labs for our commitment to innovation in unified communications," said Jim Machi, Clearspan's Chief Product and Marketing Officer. "This award validates our mission to deliver a secure, scalable, cloud-based collaboration platform that helps large organizations communicate more effectively across voice, video, and messaging—anywhere, at any time."

The TMC Labs Innovation Award is selected by the distinguished engineers at TMC Labs and honors products that have demonstrated innovation, unique features, and noteworthy developments toward improving communications technology.

"Clearspan has displayed its commitment to quality and innovation in the development of the unified communications industry," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "I look forward to more innovation from Clearspan and their continued effort toward improving the future of the UC industry."

About Clearspan

Clearspan powers modern unified communications solutions that enable even the largest multi-location organizations to communicate internally and externally the way they want. With over forty years of industry leadership, Clearspan deliver scalable solutions that streamline operations for service providers and enterprises alike, with a particular focus on the education, enterprise, and government sectors. Clearspan is dedicated to transforming the way organizations work and how administrators provision, manage, and support their communication systems.

For more information, visit www.clearspancloud.com and follow us on LinkedIn and watch us on YouTube.

About TMC

For more than two decades, TMC has honored technology companies with awards in multiple categories — each among the most respected recognitions in the communications and technology industries. Winners represent leading organizations advancing innovation and driving growth across their markets. Every recipient is a verified leader, setting the benchmark for excellence in their field.

Learn more at www.tmcnet.com and follow @tmcnet on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

