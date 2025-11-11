Clearspan Expands Distribution Channel Through TD SYNNEX

Clearspan expands distribution of its communication solutions through TD SYNNEX's extensive network of resellers and integrators.

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clearspan, a leading provider of cloud-based voice, video, chat, and collaboration solutions, today announced a new North American distribution agreement with TD SYNNEX, a global IT distributor and solutions aggregator. This strategic partnership will enable TD SYNNEX Value-Added Resellers (VARs) across North America to offer Clearspan's enterprise-grade Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and POTS (Plain Old Telephone Service) Replacement via multiple contract vehicles.

Both current and new VARs selling Clearspan solutions now have a streamlined path to procurement, through the TD SYNNEX public sector program, for their state, local government, and education clients – often bypassing the need for lengthy RFP processes.

"Clearspan has traditionally sold through Service Providers, but as we expand our channel strategy to include VARs, TD SYNNEX represents an ideal partner to help us reach this new market," said Bill Crank, CEO of Clearspan. "Our value-added cost efficient solutions for large enterprises and educational institutions can now be delivered through VARs who maintain trusted local relationships and a strong presence in their communities. And the TD SYNNEX public sector program can help these VARs win state and local government and education contracts."

"TD SYNNEX is committed to uniting solutions that deliver business outcomes today and unlock growth for the future," said Marcie Stout, VP of Google, Cloud Marketplaces, & ISV Alliances, North America at TD SYNNEX . "By adding Clearspan's UCaaS solutions to our comprehensive portfolio, we are empowering our partners to innovate, grow, and do great things with technology."

This agreement marks a significant milestone in Clearspan's go-to-market strategy, enabling broader access to its secure, scalable, and fully customizable communication solutions through TD SYNNEX's extensive network of resellers and integrators.

About Clearspan

Clearspan powers modern unified communications solutions that enable even the largest multi-location organizations to communicate internally and externally the way they want. With over forty years of industry leadership, Clearspan delivers scalable solutions that streamline operations for service providers and enterprises alike, with a particular focus on the education, enterprise, and government sectors. Clearspan is dedicated to transforming the way organizations work and how administrators provision, manage, and support their communication systems.

For more information, visit www.clearspancloud.com and follow us on LinkedIn and watch us on YouTube.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We are an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX's 23,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services, and solutions from 2,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, AI, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

Copyright 2025 TD SYNNEX Corporation. All rights reserved. TD SYNNEX, the TD SYNNEX Logo, and all other TD SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks of TD SYNNEX Corporation. Other names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact

Kayla Swanson, Clearspan, 1 4693654748, [email protected], clearspancloud.com

SOURCE Clearspan