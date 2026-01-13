Clearspan Launches The Clearspan Partner Alliance Program

The unified Clearspan–AveriStar Channel Partner Program brings together the strongest elements of both programs to create a powerhouse partnership experience.

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clearspan, an innovative leader in cloud-based voice, video, chat and collaboration technologies, today announced the launch of the Clearspan Partner Alliance Program, integrating Clearspan's existing program with that of newly acquired AveriStar. While Clearspan's legacy program traditionally supported Value-Added Reseller (VAR) and Service Provider partners, AveriStar expands the ecosystem to include Managed Service Providers (MSPs).

The new program offers a partner-first structure, enabling partner resellers to add their own margin, fully support and manage their customers, and choose their preferred branding approach. Partner resellers of Clearspan Cloud, PlatformSuccess and EasyPRS POTS Replacement solutions are eligible to participate in the program.

"Expanding the program creates additional avenues for strategic partnerships," said Jim Machi, CMO of Clearspan "and the growth of these partnerships will further enhance our already generous SPIFFs and partner benefits."

Additionally, Clearspan is announcing two channel promotions that will run through April 30th, 2026:

1. For sales of Clearspan Cloud and Platform Success, partners will retain 100% of customer-billed revenue for the first 3 months (for up to 2500 seats) while Clearspan billing is deferred.

2. For sales of EasyPRS POTS Replacement solution, a 5 times MRR SPIFF for sales up to 30 ports of POTS Replacement.

The program follows a tiered structure, offering deeper discounts for increased profitability, along with expanded opportunities for co-marketing and co-selling support based on sales volume. With Clearspan's strong presence and reputation across SLED and Fed markets, partners gain access to an extensive portfolio of state, local, federal, and education purchasing contracts through Clearspan's strategic associations—helping shorten and simplify sales cycles.

Program benefits are available from day one, with no cost to join and a streamlined onboarding experience, making the Clearspan Partner Alliance Program one of the most compelling opportunities for VARs, MSPs, and Service Providers in the industry.

About Clearspan

Clearspan powers modern unified communications solutions that enable even the largest multi-location organizations to communicate internally and externally the way they want. For over forty years, we have enabled service providers and organizations of all sizes with innovative solutions and operational efficiency at scale. With special focus on the education, enterprise, and government sectors, Clearspan helps transform the way people work and the way administrators provision, manage, and support. Learn more at www.clearspancloud.com and follow Clearspan Communications on LinkedIn and watch on YouTube.

