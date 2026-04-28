Clearspan Receives 2026 Product of the Year Award from CUSTOMER Magazine

Clearspan, a leader in cloud-based voice, video, chat, and collaboration technologies, today announced that TMC, a global integrated media company, has named Clearspan as a 2026 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award winner.

PLANO, Texas, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clearspan, a leader in cloud-based voice, video, chat, and collaboration technologies, today announced that TMC, a global integrated media company, has named Clearspan as a 2026 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award winner.

Clearspan's EasyPRS POTS replacement solution provides a comprehensive, fully managed platform for both data and voice services. The solution supports a wide range of critical applications, including alarm systems, life-safety services, elevator communications, and facsimile lines, while also offering integrated device management capabilities. EasyPRS is seamlessly integrated with Clearspan's UCaaS platform, ensuring uninterrupted voice communications for traditional POTS-enabled endpoints.

"We are honored to be recognized by CUSTOMER Magazine for our continued innovation in integrating our POTS replacement solution with our UCaaS platform," said Jim Machi, Chief Product Officer at Clearspan. "Clearspan empowers organizations to modernize legacy infrastructure by transitioning to flexible, cloud-based environments—while addressing essential requirements such as POTS replacement within both small- and large-scale deployments. This recognition underscores our commitment to delivering secure, scalable communications solutions that meet the complex, real-world needs of enterprise organizations, enabling them to maintain reliability, continuity, and control throughout their digital transformation."

The 2026 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award recognizes solutions providers that are advancing the contact center, CX, CRM, and teleservices industries one solution at a time. The award highlights products that enable organizations to meet and exceed customer expectations.

"On behalf of TMC and CUSTOMER magazine, it is my honor to recognize Clearspan with a 2026 Product of the Year Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO and Group Editor-in-Chief of TMC. "Clearspan has clearly earned its place among the industry's top solutions, and I look forward to their continued innovation in the years ahead."

About Clearspan

Clearspan powers modern unified communications solutions that enable even the largest multi-location organizations to communicate internally and externally the way they want. With over forty years of industry leadership, Clearspan delivers scalable solutions that streamline operations for service providers and enterprises alike, with a particular focus on the education, enterprise, and government sectors. Clearspan is dedicated to transforming the way organizations work and how administrators provision, manage, and support their communication systems.

For more information, visit www.clearspancloud.com and follow Clearspan on LinkedIn and YouTube.

About CUSTOMER Magazine

TMC's CUSTOMER magazine, originally launched in 1982 as Telemarketing magazine, remains the go-to resource for news, insights, and strategies that elevate customer engagement across all channels. Each issue explores the latest advancements in AI-powered CX, omnichannel communication, agent enablement, customer journey analytics, conversational AI, automation, mobile and cloud-based solutions, workforce optimization, and more. For additional information, please visit https://www.customerzone360.com.

About TMC

TMC provides global buyers with valuable insights to make informed tech decisions through its editorial platforms, live events, webinars, and online advertising. Leading vendors trust TMC for branding, thought leadership, and lead generation. Its live events, including the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW, deliver unmatched visibility, while custom lead generation programs and webinars ensure a steady flow of sales opportunities. Learn more at www.tmcnet.com and follow @tmcnet on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

Clearspan Contact:

Kayla Swanson

Channel Marketing Manager

[email protected]

TMC Contact:

Stephanie Thompson

Manager, TMC Awards

203-852-6800

[email protected]

Media Contact

Jim Machi, Clearspan, 1 (877) 314-5682, [email protected], www.clearspancloud.com

SOURCE Clearspan