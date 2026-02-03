Clearspan Wins 2025 Unified Communications Excellence Award from INTERNET TELEPHONY Magazine

Clearspan Cloud is recognized for excellence and quality in delivering unified communications solutions

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clearspan, a leader in cloud-based voice, video, chat, and collaboration technologies, today announced that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named Clearspan Cloud as a recipient of the 2025 Unified Communications Excellence Award presented by TMC.

"It is an honor to receive this industry recognized award for a second consecutive year" said Jim Machi, CPO and CMO of Clearspan. "Consistent uptime reliability for critical communication is paramount to the thousands of Clearspan Cloud users across the nation. This award shows that, and that we continue to implement product improvements that maximize efficiency for those customers."

"Every year, I am amazed by the innovation and quality represented on the Unified Communications Excellence Award winners list. And I am so impressed with Clearspan's commitment to addressing the real needs of the marketplace," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "It's inspiring to see such commitment to excellence and I look forward to seeing future innovation from Clearspan."

Now in its 17th year, the Unified Communications Excellence Awards recognize organizations that have delivered exceptional unified communications solutions proven to improve collaboration, productivity, and business performance. Winners were selected based on real-world customer deployments and demonstrated excellence across UC hardware, software, cloud services, and integrated platforms.

About Clearspan

Clearspan powers modern unified communications solutions that enable even the largest multi-location organizations to communicate internally and externally the way they want. With over forty years of industry leadership, Clearspan delivers scalable solutions that streamline operations for service providers and enterprises alike, with a particular focus on the education, enterprise, and government sectors. Clearspan is dedicated to transforming the way organizations work and how administrators provision, manage, and support their communication systems.

About TMC

For more than two decades, TMC has honored technology companies with awards in multiple categories — each among the most respected recognitions in the communications and technology industries. Winners represent leading organizations advancing innovation and driving growth across their markets. Every recipient is a verified leader, setting the benchmark for excellence in their field.

Media Contact

