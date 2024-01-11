Clearsulting Announced as Gold Level OneStream Software Implementation Partner

"We are thrilled to announce that Clearsulting has achieved Gold level partner status," said Stephanie Cramp, Senior Vice President, Global Alliances of OneStream Software. Post this

"We are thrilled to announce that Clearsulting has achieved Gold level partner status," said Stephanie Cramp, Senior Vice President, Global Alliances of OneStream Software. "This status is awarded to partners who meet our high standards and continue to deliver exceptional solutions that drive value for our customers. Clearsulting's new partner status is a reflection that more companies are turning to OneStream's unified platform to simplify their financial processes and increase operational insights."

"We've made significant strides in expanding our Corporate Performance Management team—taking on complex projects and investing in team member growth. We've been able to create innovative solutions that help our clients address their unique challenges, while teeing up processes that scale with their organization," says Clearsulting Corporate Performance Management Lead Courtney Foster.

Looking ahead, Clearsulting will deepen its partnership with OneStream and joint clients, continue to employ creativity in problem-solving, and further help finance leaders interpret their data for faster, more accurate decision making. Few partners have the same level of expertise across the office of the CFO, with knowledge of complementary technology and the groundbreaking connectors that can seamlessly integrate financial workflows.

About Clearsulting (https://www.clearsulting.com)

Our innovative problem solving and proven technology workflows help finance leaders embrace digital to become better business partners. Acting as a link across your business, we connect your vision with the processes, technology, and systems that yield success. We offer corporate performance management, digital reporting and compliance, financial close, managed services, order-to-cash, risk advisory, source-to-pay, strategic finance and innovation, and treasury services that take a digital-minded approach to push your business further.

About OneStream Software (https://www.onestream.com)

OneStream provides an intelligent finance platform built to enable confident decision-making and maximize business impact. OneStream unleashes organizational value by unifying data management, financial close and consolidation, planning, reporting, analytics and machine learning. We empower finance and operations teams with AI-enabled insights to make faster and more intelligent decisions every single day. All in a single, modern CPM platform designed to continually evolve and scale with your organization.

OneStream is an independent software company backed by private equity investors KKR, Tidemark, Partners Fund Capital and Alkeon Capital Management. With over 1,300 customers, more than 230 implementation partners and roughly 1,300 employees our primary mission is to deliver 100% customer success. To learn more visit www.onestream.com.

Media Contact

Madeline Yaskowski, Clearsulting, 1 111-111-1111, [email protected], www.clearsulting.com

SOURCE Clearsulting