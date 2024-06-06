Clearsulting Announced as Kyriba Innovative Solution Partner of the Year

"We're proud to recognize Clearsulting's dedication to our product and to the success of our mutual clients," said Ara Gopal, Global Vice President, Partnerships & Alliances, Kyriba. "As a valued global partner, they have collaborated closely with our product team and clients to foster innovation." Post this

"From day one, we have had a singular focus on being the best Kyriba advisor in the world," said Kevin Stevens, head of treasury at Clearsulting. "This commitment to Kyriba enables our global team of 30+ certified Kyriba consultants to develop innovative workflows and proprietary implementation accelerators and assets that complement Kyriba's solution.

Some recent success stories of note include:

Building executive dashboards to supplement the power of Kyriba's bank fee module, which has saved customers hundreds of thousands of dollars in bank fees;

Developing Python scripts within Kyriba to automate and accelerate workflows;

Streamlining the Kyriba and BlackLine integration to automate payments and accounting end-to-end; and

Crafting bespoke beneficiary letters that are distributed to vendors automatically as part of large-scale accounts payable runs.

Looking ahead, Clearsulting will continue to deepen its partnership with Kyriba and joint clients to further help finance leaders interpret their data for faster, more accurate decision making. Few partners have the same level of expertise across the office of the CFO, with knowledge of complementary technology and the groundbreaking connectors that can seamlessly integrate financial workflows.

Clearsulting

Our innovative problem solving and proven technology workflows help finance leaders embrace digital to become better business partners. Acting as a link across your business, we connect your vision with the processes, technology, and systems that yield success. Our services take a digital-minded approach to push your business further.

Maddie Yaskowski, Clearsulting

