Clearsulting Named 2024 North America Partner of the Year by Kyriba

"Clearsulting has been an exceptional partner, bringing together deep technical expertise, strategic advisory, and a relentless focus on client success," said Lisa Finger, Head of Alliances and Channel Sales at Kyriba. "We're proud to recognize them as our 2024 North America Partner of the Year." Post this

Clearsulting has built a dedicated team of more than 40 Kyriba-certified consultants across the globe, with offices in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and India. Clearsulting's global team enables a 24/5 delivery model, accelerating projects by providing around-the-clock support. Additionally, Clearsulting's exclusive focus on Kyriba allows for unparalleled depth and expertise across the liquidity performance platform, including payments, treasury, FX, working capital, and implementation.

"We pride ourselves on being an innovative partner in the Kyriba ecosystem," said Kevin Stevens, Head of Treasury at Clearsulting. "We are building API-enabled bridges to other systems and have developed tools that supplement Kyriba's core offerings, like our Bank Fee Analysis dashboard, which allow us to blend technical consulting with advisory services."

Clearsulting's strategy emphasizes collaboration—integrating Kyriba's platform with other technology partners, like BlackLine—to automate accounting and treasury processes from end-to-end. Notably, BlackLine was also awarded Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Partner of the Year at KyribaLive, and its capabilities have been recognized globally by industry-leading clients and partners.

"It's incredibly exciting to see our clients thrive," says Deidre Gayheart, Director of Treasury at Clearsulting. "Some of the biggest names in the insurance and financial services industries have achieved amazing results through our work. We're continuing to work with Kyriba's global teams across the platform to see how we can push the envelope further."

Known for consistent delivery, Clearsulting recently collaborated with Kyriba and a mutual customer to create a video success story featuring testimonials from various members of their team. Clearsulting will be spotlighting other outstanding client achievements throughout 2025.

"As for what's next, best-in-class client service is still our goal," says Brock Beisel, Director of Treasury at Clearsulting. "We'll continue to invest in our team members, create new project accelerators, and we will collaborate to drive various financial transformations with some of the biggest customers in the world."

