ClearVue and LuxWall to Collaborate on Zero Window™ Aimed at Achieving Operational Net Zero for Buildings

The partnership combines these technologies to produce a new double-glazed format photovoltaic vacuum insulated glazing unit (or 'PV VIGU'). It is expected to thermally outperform all existing double-glazed low emissivity solutions while also generating power from the glass, thus creating the world's most efficient glazing solution to assist with achieving net-zero building operational goals. The final glazing product will boast unique properties such as optical transparency, low solar heat gain (SHGC), and the highest energy generation currently possible for clear solar glass.

Zero Windows™ will see high demand from sustainability-conscious architects and developers looking for ways to reduce carbon in buildings, achieve top LEED certifications, and cut energy use in the built environment.

A prototype of the Zero Window™ will be demonstrated at the American Institute of Architects Conference on Architecture and Design in Washington, D.C., June 2024 (AIA24) in the 8G Solutions booth #3655 in Exhibit Hall A.

"This collaboration represents a pivotal moment in the fight against climate change for the construction sector – one of the biggest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions globally. We are excited to partner with LuxWall on this innovative product. Vacuum insulated windows provide the best thermal performance and minimize energy use. ClearVue technology can further enhance thermal performance and provide clean on-site energy supporting sustainability initiatives," says Martin Deil, Global CEO, ClearVue Technologies.

"By combining our respective technologies, we will create an exemplary solution to revolutionize the way buildings are designed and constructed. The Zero Window will truly be a net zero focused window, reducing operational carbon through both thermal insulation and energy generation," continues Deil.

"ClearVue Technologies and LuxWall share a common vision to transform windows and the building envelope. Today, our companies announce a collaboration to develop a window that will significantly reduce building emissions and rewrite the rules of energy efficiency and power generation from the building envelope," says Scott Thomsen, CEO, LuxWall, Inc.

"Imagine a window that insulates as well as the wall and actively generates clean power, while preserving clarity and natural daylighting. The PV VIGU or Zero Window™ will empower architects and builders to design a sustainable future. We look forward to the first demonstration of the Zero Window™ in partnership with Chuck Mowrey and his team at 8G Solutions during the AIA Conference this year," continues Thomsen.

To learn more about ClearVuePV Clear Solar Glazing and Solar Façade solutions visit https://www.clearvuepv.com/.

ClearVue Technologies Limited

ABOUT CLEARVUE TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

ClearVue Technologies Limited (ASX: CPV) is an Australian technology company that operates in the Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BPIV) sector which involves the integration of solar technology into building surfaces, specifically glass and building façades, to provide renewable energy. ClearVue has developed advanced glass technology that aims to preserve glass transparency to maintain building aesthetics whilst generating electricity.

ClearVue's electricity-generating glazing technology is strategically positioned to complement and make more compelling, the increased use of energy-efficient windows now being regulated in response to global climate change and energy efficiency goals.

Solar PV cells are integrated around the edges of an Insulated Glass Unit (IGU) used in windows and the lamination interlayer between the glass incorporates ClearVue's patented proprietary nano and micro particles, as well as its spectrally selective coating on the rear external surface of the IGU.

ClearVue's window technology has an application for use in the building, construction, and agricultural industries (among others). ClearVue has worked closely with leading experts from the Electron Science Research Institute, Edith Cowan University in Perth, Western Australia to develop the technology.

To learn more please visit: www.clearvuepv.com.

ABOUT LUXWALL, INC.

LuxWall designs, develops, and manufactures next generation high-performance, energy efficient vacuum-insulating glass that acts as transparent insulation, providing thermal insulating values comparable to wall insulation.

LuxWall was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Ypsilanti, Michigan, United States. Backed by leading climate-tech investors Breakthrough Energy, 2150, Khosla Ventures, Baruch Future Ventures, and Prelude Ventures, LuxWall is on a mission to reduce energy use and carbon emissions across the entire built environment.

To learn more please visit: www.luxwall.com.

