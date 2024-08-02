ClearVue Enters Middle East and Indian Construction Markets with Alutec, Qatar's Largest Glass and Façade Manufacturer

ClearVue's technology uniquely provides our construction sector the technological tools needed to transform each individual building into a mini renewable energy hub – a remarkable achievement and one that will help our clients meet their energy needs and 'net-zero' goals. - John Douglas Post this

The agreement with Alutec, signed by Suraj Thampi, Alutec's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and Martin Deil, ClearVue Technologies' global CEO, marks ClearVue's expansion into one of the world's fastest-growing construction markets, where demand for sustainable solutions and building integrated photovoltaics is growing rapidly.

Under this five-year agreement, Alutec will manufacture and distribute ClearVuePV Solar Vision Glass, a product that integrates solar technology into building façades to enhance energy efficiency and sustainability in key markets. This innovative technology is set to revolutionize the construction industry by offering significant environmental benefits and supporting various governments' ambitious sustainability targets. In addition, Alutec will also have the rights to distribute the ClearVue solar building envelope solutions.

Commenting on the agreement, Martin Deil, Global CEO of ClearVue, said:

"We are thrilled to announce our entry into the large and growing construction sector in the Middle East and India with Alutec, the largest facade engineering company in the Middle East. This agreement aligns with our growth strategy to partner with key manufacturers in strategic target markets. For the Middle East, Alutec is a prominent and well-respected leader in design, engineering, manufacturing, and installation for building envelopes.

"Alutec understands the value of our unique technology for builders and building owners across the Middle East and India as they invest in sustainable smart cities and prepare for incoming construction decarbonization mandates. ClearVue can immediately take advantage of these rapidly expanding markets. The combined construction sector in Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar is growing at 4.75-9.13% CAGR, projected to reach US$240 billion by 2029. India's construction sector, already valued at US$825.6 billion in 2023 and growing rapidly.

"ClearVue offers the only high-energy clear solar vision glass on the market easily integrated into window manufacturing lines, helping building owners reduce carbon emissions while improving energy efficiency. We see Alutec as a strategic partner and we will pursue opportunities to collaborate on projects where ClearVue products offer substantial value."

John Douglas, Alutec Pre-Construction Director said:

"Our region is preparing for the future. Governments across the Middle East are heavily investing in renewable solutions to meet our growing energy needs in the region. India is also a key focus for our expansion plans. We are currently setting up manufacturing and distribution facilities in India, and we see ClearVue as a key part of those plans as we expand into that region. ClearVue's technology uniquely provides our construction sector the technological tools needed to transform each individual building into a mini renewable energy hub – a remarkable achievement and one that will help our clients meet their energy needs and 'net-zero' goals. As part of Aria Holding, we bring additional resources and strategic support to this innovative partnership."

Alutec joins ClearVue's growing global list of licensed manufacturers and distributors including AIT Group (Tampa, Florida), Graboyes (Pennsylvania), Tomita Technologies in Japan (greenhouses), as well as the recently appointed MS Glass in Melbourne Australia, HT Glass in Singapore, System USA in California (greenhouses), 8G Solutions (Missouri, Kansas and Arizona), Greendustrial Global in Israel, and the Concept Business Group in South Africa.

The agreement is made with Alutec (Aluminium Technology Auxiliary Industries WLL) in Qatar. A second agreement is to be made with Dune Trading LLC (group company under Aria Holding) in the United Arab Emirates, it is expected to be signed in coming weeks and will further expand the relationship.

ABOUT CLEARVUE TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

ClearVue Technologies Limited (ASX: CPV) is an Australian technology company that operates in the Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BPIV) sector which involves the integration of solar technology into building surfaces, specifically glass and building façades, to provide renewable energy. ClearVue has developed advanced glass technology that aims to preserve glass transparency to maintain building aesthetics whilst generating electricity. ClearVue's electricity-generating glazing technology is strategically positioned to complement and make more compelling, the increased use of energy-efficient windows now being regulated in response to global climate change and energy efficiency goals.

Solar PV cells are incorporated around the edges of an Insulated Glass Unit (IGU) used in windows and the lamination interlayer between the glass in the IGU incorporates ClearVue's patented proprietary nano and micro particles, as well as its spectrally selective coating on the rear external surface of the IGU.

ClearVue's window technology has application for use in the building and construction and agricultural industries (among others). ClearVue has worked closely with leading experts from the Electron Science Research Institute, Edith Cowan University in Perth, Western Australia to develop the technology. To learn more please visit: www.clearvuepv.com

ABOUT ALUTEC

Alutec WLL, headquartered in Qatar, is the largest façade and building envelope specialist in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, delivering complex projects across the world. The company stands out with its vertically and horizontally integrated design, engineering, processing, manufacturing, and contracting capabilities. As a prominent group company under Aria Holding, Alutec benefits from the innovation and strategic growth fostered by its parent conglomerate, which operates across diverse sectors, including engineering, industrial, technology, business services, and trading. Together, they drive sustainable development and create lasting value for stakeholders and communities.

Media Contact

Lisa Dreher, ClearVue Technologies Ltd, 1 (425) 442-1301, [email protected], ClearVue Technologies Ltd

SOURCE ClearVue Technologies Ltd