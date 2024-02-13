ClearVue Solar Vision Glass Certified Fire Safe and Approved for High Rise Building Deployment

The fire testing performed on ClearVue's Solar Vision Glass demonstrates that our glass meets the same fire classification ratings as standard curtain wall glazing units. It is extremely rare, if not unheard of, for building integrated photovoltaic façade solutions to achieve fire safety ratings. Post this

The ClearVuePV solar glazing unit has met one of the most stringent classifications (A2-s1, d0) for non-combustibility, little or no smoke propagation, and no flaming droplets which will not significantly contribute to the fire load and fire growth under the condition of a fully developed fire. Fire performance of building materials has been under scrutiny globally since the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire in London, England. The acceptance of building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) technology was slow because most BIPVs are unable to meet the same fire safety criteria as non-solar building materials. In this respect, the fire certification of the ClearVuePV Generation 2 product is very significant because it removes a major barrier to deploying the technology in the construction industry. The rating achieved in this testing means that ClearVuePV solar glazing can be fitted to high rise buildings, or those structures classified at high risk below 18 meters.

"The fire testing performed on ClearVue's Solar Vision Glass demonstrates that our photovoltaic double glazing unit meets the same fire classification ratings as standard curtain wall glazing units. It is extremely rare, if not unheard of, for building integrated photovoltaic façade solutions to achieve fire safety ratings of these exhaustive and exacting standards. With this certification, ClearVue Solar Vision Glass can be used in a broad range of buildings due to its excellent fire safety performance. Now our groundbreaking technology can be specified with confidence by leading architects, real estate developers, and investors knowing that our solutions meet rigorous fire testing credentials and generate renewable solar energy that offsets building operational energy requirements," says Martin Deil, Global CEO, ClearVue Technologies.

The TÜV SÜD fire classification tests determined that ClearVue's Solar Vision Glass is non-combustible and does not significantly contribute to the formation or spread of fire (A2 rating). Further, the double-glazing unit performed at the highest levels because it exhibited only minimal smoke propagation (s1 rating) and no flaming droplets or debris falling from the unit while burning (d0 rating).

ABOUT CLEARVUE TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

ClearVue Technologies Limited (ASX: CPV) is an Australian technology company that operates in the Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BPIV) sector which involves the integration of solar technology into building surfaces, specifically glass and building façades, to provide renewable energy. ClearVue has developed advanced glass technology that aims to preserve glass transparency to maintain building aesthetics whilst generating electricity.

ClearVue's electricity-generating glazing technology is strategically positioned to complement and make more compelling, the increased use of energy-efficient windows now being regulated in response to global climate change and energy efficiency goals.

Solar PV cells are integrated around the edges of an Insulated Glass Unit (IGU) used in windows and the lamination interlayer between the glass incorporates ClearVue's patented proprietary nano and micro particles, as well as its spectrally selective coating on the rear external surface of the IGU.

ClearVue's window technology has an application for use in the building, construction, and agricultural industries (among others). ClearVue has worked closely with leading experts from the Electron Science Research Institute, Edith Cowan University in Perth, Western Australia to develop the technology.

