ClearVue Technologies Earns the Best of Greenbuild 2024 Most Innovative Solution During the People's Choice Poll

"ClearVue's Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) façade solutions include vision glass that boasts over 230 patents and generates energy while maintaining transparency. When coupled with ClearVue's solar spandrel, cladding, railing and skylight products, the façade becomes a considerable contributing factor to net zero buildings. Plus, installations of ClearVue solutions can often qualify for 30% or more in federal Investment Tax Credits (ITC) and other state and local incentives. Innovative solar solutions like ClearVue's can even help avoid costly penalties some regions are instituting to spur on the move toward more environmentally friendly buildings. In independent studies of 40-story and 6-story archetype buildings in 15 international cities around the world, researchers concluded that, depending on the window-to-wall ratio (WWR) and geographical location, the ClearVue solar façade could potentially offset 60% to over 100% of a building's energy requirements. This is groundbreaking and an exciting leap toward net zero," says Christine Sweeney, VP Business Development, ClearVue North America.

The Greenbuild webinar showcased product innovations that drive sustainability in buildings and across the construction industry. This first-of-its-kind event featured four leading manufacturers vying for the title of Best of Greenbuild 2024. The live audience had the opportunity to vote for their favorite solution. A replay of the Best of Greenbuild 2024: People's Choice Innovation Webinar is available.

The company will display its full line of solar façade solutions during the upcoming Greenbuild International Conference and Expo, presented in partnership with the U.S. Green Building Council, November 12-15, in booth #301 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia. Mowrey, Sweeney, and several other ClearVue leaders will be on hand throughout the event to share ClearVue's solar technologies. Greenbuild attendees interested in scheduling time with ClearVue executives can visit our Greenbuild landing page to book an appointment.

To learn more about ClearVue visit https://www.clearvuepv.com/. To experience the ClearVue Integrated Solar Facade in person, plan to visit booth #301 during the Greenbuild Interational Conference and Expo November 12-15, 2024.

ClearVue Technologies Limited

Media Inquiries | Lisa Dreher | [email protected] | +1 425 442 1301

Business Inquiries | Executive | Charles (Chuck) Mowrey | [email protected] | +1 408 352 5326

Sales | Christine Sweeney | [email protected] | +1 404-840-4710

ABOUT CLEARVUE

ClearVue Technologies Limited (ASX: CPV; OTCX: CVUEF) is an Australian technology company with its North American headquarters in San Jose, California that operates in the Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BPIV) sector which involves the integration of solar technology into building surfaces, specifically glass and building façades, to provide renewable energy. ClearVue has developed advanced glass technology that aims to preserve glass transparency to maintain building aesthetics while generating electricity.

ClearVue turns building façades into renewable energy generating building envelopes.

ClearVue has advanced solar façade technologies to the point where they can be a significant contributing factor toward the net zero building. Our solar energy-generating vision glass, cladding, spandrel, balustrade, and skylight solutions are setting the stage to offset operational energy requirements substantially or completely.

ClearVue's integrated solar façade is revolutionizing the way buildings are designed, constructed, and renovated. Experience how building façades will become a major contributing factor to reducing operational carbon through energy generation by visiting ClearVue at www.clearvuepv.com.

