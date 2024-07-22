Clearwater Adds NIST CSF 2.0 and PCI DSS Assessments to IRM|Performance Module in IRM|Pro Software Suite

Addition of industry-proven frameworks powers better visibility into cybersecurity program performance and compliance and helps healthcare organizations mature their cybersecurity capabilities to protect against rising cyberattacks Post this

Key benefits of IRM|Performance include:

Improved Security Posture: Inclusion of key frameworks provides robust tools and resources to help organizations identify, assess, and mitigate cybersecurity risks, bolstering their overall security posture.

Holistic View of Risk and Cybersecurity Maturity: Combining assessments like NIST CSF Performance and Maturity Assessments and Information Asset-Level Risk Analyses in a single software platform gives users visibility to their complete cybersecurity program maturity and cyber risk profile, identifies and prioritizes gaps that need remediation, and offers analytics to demonstrate risk reduction and maturity over time.

Streamlined Processes: Cross-mapping between compliance and security frameworks reduces duplication across assessments and powers efficiency so security leaders can gain visibility into their cybersecurity posture, risks, and vulnerabilities more quickly and expedite the implementation of controls and improvement strategies.

"A NIST CSF Maturity Assessment, powered by IRM|Performance, gives healthcare leaders the kind of insights and analytics they need to share a powerful narrative and outline a path to cybersecurity maturity and resilience," says Jon Stone, Clearwater's Chief Product Officer and architect of the IRM|Pro software suite. "When they can view this picture next to their risk data from an asset-based risk analysis, it's the best way for leaders to evaluate their current cybersecurity posture and make meaningful progress to a more secure, compliant, and resilient state."

The IRM|Pro software suite, including the new release of the IRM|Performance module, is designed to help healthcare organizations manage risk, achieve compliance, and protect sensitive information. With these latest enhancements, Clearwater continues to lead the industry in delivering innovative, high-quality services and solutions that address the complex challenges of cybersecurity and compliance.

"Healthcare organizations face growing cybersecurity threats; some of the worst cyberattacks have occurred in the last six months," says Clearwater CEO Steve Cagle. "And yet, security leaders still face resistance and often struggle to gain the needed resources to safeguard and secure their organizations. We're working alongside healthcare leaders to help them solve these issues, embed cybersecurity across their organizations, and gain the buy-in they need from the board and their executive leadership team."

For more information about Clearwater and the IRM|Pro software suite, please visit https://clearwatersecurity.com/software-solutions/.

