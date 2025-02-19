Clearwater Cardiovascular Consultants Celebrates 50 Years of Excellence in Cardiovascular Care

"As we celebrate our history, we are equally excited about the future and our continued commitment to innovation, collaboration, and compassionate care." - Kevin Mair, MBA, CEO of CCC Post this

"The past 50 years have been defined by a relentless pursuit of excellence in cardiovascular care," said Kevin Mair, MBA, CEO of CCC. "This milestone is a testament to the dedication of our physicians, staff, and the thousands of patients who have trusted us with their heart health. As we celebrate our history, we are equally excited about the future and our continued commitment to innovation, collaboration, and compassionate care."

Throughout 2025, CCC will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a year-long series of historical spotlights, special announcements, and community engagement events.

A Legacy of Innovation and Leadership

From its inception, CCC has been a leader in cardiovascular medicine. Under Dr. Eubanks' vision, the practice introduced the first cardiac catheterization lab at Morton Plant Hospital, a facility that remains nationally recognized as a premier cardiovascular center. Over the decades, CCC has led the way in bringing cutting-edge treatments to the region, including the first local implantable defibrillators, advanced electrophysiology studies, and transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) procedures.

The impact of CCC's work is evident not only in its technological advancements but also in its unwavering commitment to patient care. Paul Phillips, MD, FACC, a CCC physician since 1982, attributes the practice's success to its deep-rooted ethos: "We've always put the patient first. Everything else follows from that principle".

A Culture of Excellence and Compassion

Despite its growth, CCC has maintained a close-knit, collaborative environment where teamwork and compassion drive patient care. Marie Beaty, RN, CCC's longest-tenured employee, reflects on the evolution of the practice: "We've expanded tremendously, yet we've never lost that sense of family. We're always on the cutting edge of cardiovascular care while staying true to our core mission—putting the patient first".

Looking Ahead: The Next 50 Years

As CCC looks to the future, the practice remains committed to advancing cardiovascular medicine. "Our goal is to continue growing while preserving our culture of excellence," said Dr. Jorge Navas, MD, FACC, who has been with CCC for over 30 years. "With our partnership with Cardiovascular Logistics (CVL) and our commitment to hiring the best and brightest in the field, we're poised to shape the next era of heart care".

The 50th-anniversary celebration is not just about CCC's past—it's about the future of heart health. With an eye on continued expansion, innovative research, and enhanced patient care, CCC remains dedicated to shaping the next 50 years of cardiovascular excellence.

About Clearwater Cardiovascular Consultants

Founded in 1975, Clearwater Cardiovascular Consultants (CCC) has been providing the highest level of cardiovascular care to patients in the Tampa Bay region since 1975. CCC physicians and advanced practitioners represent some of the finest and most respected independent practitioners in the area. CCC provides a broad spectrum of interventional, diagnostic, and preventive cardiovascular services, and offers patients comprehensive care backed by experience, expertise, and technology. For more information on CCC, visit www.cccheart.com.

Media Contact

Katie Bergmann, Clearwater Cardiovascular Consultants, 1 3013672917, [email protected], https://cccheart.com/

SOURCE Clearwater Cardiovascular Consultants