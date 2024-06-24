Clearwater Cardiovascular Consultants Names Kevin Mair as Chief Executive Officer

"Kevin's appointment marks a new chapter for CCC, ensuring that the practice continues to lead the way in cardiovascular innovation and in delivering the highest quality cardiovascular care available," said David Konur, CEO of Cardiovascular Logistics. Post this

"Kevin is a transformational leader with a proven record of accomplishment," said David Konur, CEO of Cardiovascular Logistics. "His appointment marks a new chapter for CCC, ensuring that the practice continues to lead the way in cardiovascular innovation and in delivering the highest quality cardiovascular care available."

"I am honored to lead CCC and build upon the strong foundation laid by Fred Simmons," Mair said. "As we move forward, my focus will be on advancing our mission through innovation, enhancing patient care, and fostering a collaborative environment that upholds our standards of excellence."

Simmons has been a cornerstone of CCC since 1995, steering the practice through significant growth and establishing it as a premier cardiovascular care provider in the Tampa Bay region.

"Fred's dedication and visionary leadership have profoundly impacted our organization," Konur said. "He will be greatly missed by both colleagues and patients."

With a shared dedication to excellence, CCC and CVL have made a significant impact on the delivery of cardiovascular care and the improvement of patient outcomes since announcing their partnership in 2023. By leveraging CVL's expertise and innovative solutions, CCC is enhancing its capabilities, ensuring that patients receive cutting-edge and compassionate care. CVL is partnered with 4 cardiovascular practices across 6 states.

About Cardiovascular Logistics

Cardiovascular Logistics is the comprehensive national platform that enables premier cardiovascular practices to scale and thrive in a dynamic market. The company brings together leading partners who are practicing at the top of their specialty and share a vision for transforming cardiovascular care delivery. Through its deep experience in cardiovascular medicine and practice development, comprehensive resources, and physician-led approach, Cardiovascular Logistics enables top-tier practices to grow in a collaborative environment that is firmly focused on advancing cardiovascular medicine and improving patient care. To learn more, visit www.cvlhealth.com.

About Clearwater Cardiovascular Consultants

Founded in 1975, Clearwater Cardiovascular Consultants ("CCC") has been providing the highest level of cardiovascular care to patients in the Tampa Bay region for over 48 years. CCC physicians and advanced practitioners represent some of the finest and most respected independent practitioners in the area. CCC provides a broad spectrum of interventional, diagnostic and preventive cardiovascular services, and offers patients comprehensive care backed by experience, expertise and technology. For more information about CCC, visit www.cccheart.com.

Media Contact:

Debra Andrews

Marketri for Cardiovascular Logistics

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 215.534.5085

Media Contact

Debra Andrews, Cardiovascular Logistics, 1 215-534-5085, [email protected], www.cvlhealth.com

SOURCE Cardiovascular Logistics