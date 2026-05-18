Clearwater Cardiovascular Consultants Performs First Electrophysiology Study at Cardiovascular ASC, Expanding Access to Advanced Heart Care for Tampa Bay Patients

"This milestone is a direct reflection of the commitment, collaboration, and high standards shared across our organization. This is an important step forward for our practice and, most importantly, for the care of our patients." — Dr. Juan Garcia-Morell Post this

"This milestone is a direct reflection of the commitment, collaboration, and high standards shared across our organization," said Dr. Garcia-Morell. "I want to recognize every member of the CCC team who contributed to making this moment possible. This is an important step forward for our practice and, most importantly, for the care of our patients."

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) recently added EP procedures, including catheter ablations, to its covered procedure list for ASCs, signaling an industry shift toward advanced cardiovascular care outside hospital settings.

"Years of vision and months of dedicated work by an exceptional team made this possible," said Kevin Mair, CEO of CCC. "Performing our first EP study in our ASC reflects who we are as a practice: committed to delivering the highest quality care to our patients and always looking for ways to advance what we can offer them."

CVL played an integral role in enabling this expansion of CCC's ambulatory capabilities. As a national platform, CVL works with its partner practices to deliver best-in-class care in the ASC setting. This includes facilitating state-of-the-art procedural technology, leveraging platform-wide partnerships for competitive pricing and providing the strategic support practices need to grow and innovate in outpatient care.

"CCC's first EP study is exactly the kind of milestone we are building our platform to enable," said Kristen Richards, vice president of ambulatory care at CVL. "The shift of advanced cardiovascular procedures into the ASC setting is accelerating, and CMS policy changes are validating what our practices have been preparing for. This is a testament to the talent and commitment of the CCC team, and to the power of what physician-led practices can achieve when they have the right infrastructure and support."

This achievement is expected to pave the way for expanded electrophysiology services at Cardiovascular ASC, LLC, broadening the range of advanced cardiac procedures available to Tampa Bay patients in an outpatient setting.

About Cardiovascular Logistics

Cardiovascular Logistics (CVL) is the comprehensive national platform that enables premier cardiovascular practices to scale and thrive in a dynamic market. The company brings together leading partners who are practicing at the top of their specialty and share a vision for transforming cardiovascular care delivery. Through its deep experience in cardiovascular medicine and practice development, comprehensive resources, and physician-led approach, CVL enables top-tier practices to grow in a collaborative environment focused on advancing medicine and improving patient care. To learn more, visit cvlhealth.com.

About Clearwater Cardiovascular Consultants

Founded in 1975, Clearwater Cardiovascular Consultants (CCC) has been providing the highest level of cardiovascular care to patients in the Tampa Bay region for over 50 years. CCC physicians and advanced practitioners represent some of the finest and most respected independent practitioners in the area. CCC provides a broad spectrum of interventional, diagnostic and preventive cardiovascular services, and offers patients comprehensive care backed by experience, expertise and technology. For more information on CCC, visit cccheart.com.

About Cardiovascular ASC, LLC

Cardiovascular ASC, LLC is a dedicated ambulatory surgery center located in Clearwater, Florida, providing advanced cardiovascular procedures in an outpatient setting. Their goal is to deliver the highest quality care and the best patient experience in the most cost-effective setting. For more information, visit cardiovascularasc.com.

Media Contact

Pilar Lewis, Cardiovascular Logistics, 1 4044019755, [email protected], https://cvlhealth.com/

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SOURCE Cardiovascular Logistics