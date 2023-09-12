Clearwater CFO Baxter Lee Named to Tennessee HIMSS Board

Clearwater, the largest pure-play provider of cybersecurity and compliance solutions for healthcare organizations, is proud to announce that its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Baxter Lee has been named to the Tennessee HIMSS Board of Directors for a one-year term beginning January 1, 2024. Tweet this

Along with his work building some of the Nashville area's leading health tech companies, Mr. Lee has volunteered his time to industry groups focused on advancing innovation in healthcare. Notably, from 2014 thru 2020, he served as a board member for Leadership Healthcare, an initiative of the Nashville Health Care Council focused on nurturing the talents of future industry leaders.

"I am honored and excited to serve the healthcare community as an incoming Tennessee HIMSS board member," Lee said. "As one of the leading HIMSS chapters in the nation with nearly 2,000 members, the Tennessee chapter has been an important catalyst for growth and innovation for many years. I look forward to contributing to the development of more valuable programs that further establish the state as the epicenter of American healthcare."

As a TN HIMSS board member, Mr. Lee will join a distinguished group of healthcare technology executives that includes Barbara Casey, President at Pixel Health; Kyle Duke, CIO at EvidenceCare; Rick Keller, SVP and CIO at Ardent Health Services; Keith Perry, SVP and CIO at St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital; and Eric Thrailkill, Chairman of Project Healthcare at the Nashville Entrepreneur Center.

"Baxter has been a fierce advocate for health tech in Nashville and across the state of Tennessee throughout his career," said Clearwater CEO Steve Cagle. "The Tennessee HIMSS chapter will benefit greatly from his experience and his deep knowledge of and appreciation for the critical role that technology plays in the rapidly evolving healthcare ecosystem."

