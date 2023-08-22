Clearwater Continues to Enhance Its Managed Security Services Capabilities to Meet Healthcare Industry's Growing Need for Protection from Cyber Attacks

Clearwater Managed Security Services bring together immediate contextual data, continuous threat hunting, detailed risk management, and incident response by security experts 24x7x365. Tweet this

Clearwater's Managed Security Services address cyber threat management with an expert-led 24x7x365 Security Operations Center with endpoint managed threat detection and response capabilities, firewall and vulnerability management, log management, and other functions needed to enhance healthcare cyber resiliency.

"Managed security services are a key component of fulfilling our commitment to be the healthcare industry's premier partner for cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance solutions," said Clearwater CEO Steve Cagle. "Our services go beyond the traditional MSSP model to cost-effectively deliver the foundational and specialized capabilities that organizations need to mitigate cyber threats and reduce compliance risks that are jeopardizing their ability to achieve their mission."

Along with several new Managed Security Services subscribers, long-time customers are also recognizing the value of Clearwater's expanded capabilities. "During the time we have been with Clearwater, we have really expanded our relationship with them," a CISO customer commented to KLAS researchers in an August 2023 interview. "We have been with them as they have continued to grow in size and scale, and with the recent acquisition of technical services companies, they are really building a nice portfolio that covers a lot of healthcare needs. Clearwater has really grown as an outside extension to our team, and they do things at a scale that we can't."

Clearwater continues to add expert talent to its Managed Security Services team which is led by former TECH LOCK senior executives Brian McManamon, who serves as General Manager for the unit, and Steve Akers, who serves as Clearwater's corporate Chief Information Security Officer and Chief Technology Officer for Managed Security Services. Recent team additions include:

Justin Sun – Sun joined Clearwater in April as Director of the Security Operations Center reporting to Akers. Sun worked previously at Arctic Wolf as Triage Security Engineer 4, where he excelled at managing multiple SOC teams and streamlining SOC processes. He was recognized as employee of the year at Arctic Wolf in 2022.

John Fitch – Fitch also joined Clearwater in April as a Cloud Architect on the Managed Security Services team. His focus includes extracting and implementing critical security data from cloud platforms elevating our Log Management service to accommodate hybrid environments.

In addition, Clearwater has recently forged a new partnership with SentinelOne to provide enterprise-grade EDR technology familiar to mid-size to large healthcare organizations. Combined with Clearwater's proprietary security orchestration and response (SOAR) engine, SentinelOne EDR enables the Clearwater Security Operations Center to detect and contain a threat actor without impacting system performance or patient care.

"Our specialized solution brings together immediate contextual data, continuous threat hunting, detailed risk management, and incident response by security experts 24x7x365," McManamon said. "Security focused on industry risks, like quickly detecting and mitigating ransomware attacks, enables our clients to deliver on their missions of providing safe and effective care and innovation across the healthcare ecosystem."

Clearwater helps organizations across the healthcare ecosystem move to a more secure, compliant, and resilient state so they can achieve their mission. The company provides a deep pool of experts across a broad range of cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance domains, purpose-built software that enables efficient identification and management of cybersecurity and compliance risks, and a tech-enabled, 24x7x365 Security Operations Center with managed threat detection and response capabilities. To learn more, please visit http://www.clearwatersecurity.com.

