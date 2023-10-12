Clearwater, Florida Periodontist Dr. Todd Britten Offers Highly Specialized Dental Implant Treatment

Clearwater periodontist and dental implant specialist Dr. Todd Britten explains the complexities involved in dental implant treatment, which vary all the way from surgical requirements to individual smile design options.
CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When it comes to dental implant treatment, recommendations vary all the way from the actual surgical requirements to individual smile design options. "There are many factors that influence dental implant planning and many moving parts to the process," says Clearwater Periodontist and Dental Implant Specialist Dr. Todd Britten. Some of those factors he explains, include:
- How many missing or damaged teeth need to be replaced
- Treatment goals and needs
- Materials used in your dental restoration
- If bone grafting, tissue grafting, ridge or sinus augmentation procedures are required for dental implant success.
- Patient's oral health, hygiene habits and periodontal health
- Each patient's overall health, lifestyle choices (such as diet, smoking, drinking, etc..)
- Skill and training of the surgeon placing the implant, as well as the dentist restoring the implant
According to the Academy of Periodontology, a periodontist is a dentist who specializes in the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of periodontal disease, and is also considered a specialist in the placement of dental implants. Periodontists are residency-trained specialists in implant dentistry and often provide the highest quality implant surgery treatment in the dental profession. Periodontists are also specially trained in the placement, maintenance, and repair of dental implants.
Because periodontists have devoted a large portion of their time to the placement, maintenance, and repair of dental implants, they have a unique insight when it comes to evaluating your specific conditions and providing the best guidance and care for your individual needs.
Britten Periodontics & Implant Dentistry is a periodontal practice offering patients personalized dental care in implant dentistry in Clearwater, Florida. Dr. Todd Britten offers sedation dentistry. For more information, visit https://www.brittenperio.com
Media Contact
Todd Britten, Britten Periodontics, 7275862681, [email protected], www.brittenperio.com
SOURCE Britten Periodontics
Share this article